Frontier Airlines offers $99 flights from Tampa to Cancun

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you’re planning a summer getaway this year, you can now fly to Cancun straight out of Tampa starting Friday, according to Frontier Airlines.

The low-fare carrier announced its nonstop service from Tampa International Airport to Cancun International Airport Friday.

The airline said flights can be booked for as low as $99.

“We are excited to launch service from Tampa to Cancun, one of the most popular vacation destinations in Mexico,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines “With this new service, we now offer nonstop flights to a total of 25 destinations from TPA, along with connecting options to a wide variety of cities across our network.”

If you’re interested in making a trip, you can check for available flights and their departure times at FlyFrontier.com .

