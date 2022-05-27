ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Frontier Airlines offers $99 flights from Tampa to Cancun

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GXYYu_0fsk1bU900

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you’re planning a summer getaway this year, you can now fly to Cancun straight out of Tampa starting Friday, according to Frontier Airlines.

The low-fare carrier announced its nonstop service from Tampa International Airport to Cancun International Airport Friday.

Federal agency asks 100-year-old Tampa Bay woman to prove she’s alive after checks stop

The airline said flights can be booked for as low as $99.

“We are excited to launch service from Tampa to Cancun, one of the most popular vacation destinations in Mexico,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines “With this new service, we now offer nonstop flights to a total of 25 destinations from TPA, along with connecting options to a wide variety of cities across our network.”

If you’re interested in making a trip, you can check for available flights and their departure times at FlyFrontier.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
fox13news.com

Hundreds of flights across country canceled on Memorial Day, making impact at TPA

TAMPA, Fla. - Memorial Day weekend was projected to be a busy travel weekend, reaching pre-pandemic travel numbers as three million Americans were expected to take to the sky. But the weekend has turned into quite the headache for thousands of travelers, as hundreds of flights have been canceled with thousands more delayed.
TAMPA, FL
SuncoastPost

8 Things You Need To Know Before Moving To Tampa

Florida is the third most populous state in the U.S, with over 21 million people. It’s also the fourth richest in terms of GDP. Tampa, Florida, is the third-largest city in the state, with a population of 395,912. This city is on the shores of Tampa Bay, which has the largest port in the state.
TAMPA, FL
wfla.com

The Peach Truck is Coming Back to Tampa Bay

The Peach Truck’s highly anticipated summer tour is about to kick off and is hitting the Tampa Bay region in mid-June for pre-order pickup. The Peach Truck Tour is hitting Tampa and surrounding cities on June 15. Stephen and Jessica Rose the Founders of The Peach Truck join Gayle...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Lifestyle
City
Tampa, FL
BoardingArea

Why Orlando International Airport (MCO) Is Such A Mess

If you look at the upper right corner of the main page of Orlando International Airport’s website nowadays, you’ll see something you don’t typically come across. Yup…they advise passengers to arrive 3 hours before departure time. That’s not for international travelers…that’s for everyone. (here’s a guide that can help you decide how early YOU should arrive at MCO or any other airport)
click orlando

Chances of tropical development increase for potential disturbance in Gulf

ORLANDO, Fla. – Development chances have risen slightly for a broad area of low pressure expected to form near the Yucatan Peninsula. In the Eastern Pacific, Hurricane Agatha made landfall as a major hurricane Monday on the west coast of Mexico. Typically what happens in the Pacific is not noteworthy for the Atlantic basin, but Agatha’s remnants could play a role in Atlantic development late week.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frontier Airlines#Cancun#Mexico#Nexstar Media Inc
995qyk.com

Bay Area And Florida Most Expensive Gas Metros

Bay area and Florida most expensive gas metros. If you’re looking for the Cheapest gas stations in and around Tampa Bay…are’t we all?. #1. CITGO: $3.99 (6325 Silver Star Rd, Orlando) #2. Lutz Petroleum: $3.99 ( 18215 US-41 N, Lutz) #3. Circle K: $4.07 (2055 CR-48, Bushnell)
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Fisherman spots whale shark feeding on plankton off coast of Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. - First, a fisherman spotted a line of plankton near Sarasota, then, to his surprise, a whale shark breached the surface. "That's wild!" said Brad Ward, who was offshore fishing about 26 miles from New Pass. He quickly started capturing video of the encounter. "He's soaking in this...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Sports
thatssotampa.com

KRATE, a huge food and entertainment hub made of shipping containers, opens in Wesley Chapel

Y’all, a brand new dining and shopping destination made up of connected shipping containers is opening soon in Wesley Chapel. It will be the area’s own version of Sparkman Wharf. The KRɅTE Micro Shops will be an open-air shopping venue containing an integrated Entertainment Zone. The venue is set to feature 55 unique boutiques, offices, restaurants, and bars.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
thegabber.com

How To Buy Produce From Sustainable Tampa Bay Farms

Organic farming is all the rage these days as people realize the dangers of chemicals in conventional, large-scale farming. Rachel Carson sounded the alarm 60 years ago in “Silent Spring”, warning of DDT’s dangers. Many pesticides are persistent, like glyphosate, and found in groundwater decades after they were banned. Today some organic farms are turning to “regenerative farming.”
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

WFLA

66K+
Followers
12K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy