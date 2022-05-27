'Euphoria' star Dominic Fike says onstage that he's been fantasizing about 'hot' Amber Heard 'beating me up'

Dominic Fike playing the guitar as Elliot on the season two finale of "Euphoria." Eddy Chen/HBO

Dominic Fike weighed in on the Amber Heard-Johnny Depp controversy during a Saturday concert.

The actor and musician said he thought Heard was "hot" and has "visions" of her "beating me up."

Fike's comments elicited jeers and moans from a crowd of college students, video shows.

Actor and musician Dominic Fike waded into the ongoing Johnny Depp-Amber Heard controversy last week when he told a crowd of college students that he has "visions" of Heard "beating me up."

The "Euphoria" star , 26 was performing a concert for Northwestern University students on Saturday when he stopped playing to discuss his thoughts on the 36-year-old actor.

"Yo, I'm just gonna come straight out and say it. I'm gonna say it. I'm gonna be real with y'all," Fike said. "I think Amber Heard is hot, man."

His confession elicited audible groans and jeers from the audience, to which he responded: "I know, I know, it's not a popular opinion and it's not the focus at the moment."

"But I've been having these visions of her. She's beating me up. I think it's hot," he added.

Video of Fike's comments began to circulate on social media following the concert, garnering backlash from Depp supporters online.

Fike has previously been romantically linked to his "Euphoria" co-star, Hunter Schafer.

The controversy comes as the weeks-long defamation trial between exes Heard and Depp came to a close this week . A Virginia jury began deliberating the case Friday.

Fike isn't the first celebrity to weigh in on the sensational legal battle. Several actors, including Winona Ryder, Paul Bettany, and Penélope Cruz have offered public support for Depp, while actors Evan Rachel Wood and Julia Fox have defended Heard.

Depp's former ex, model Kate Moss even testified on his behalf earlier this week , while another one of his former flames, actor Ellen Barkin, was called as a witness by Heard's legal team.