ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albert Lea, MN

Coaches Corner with Albert Lea Head Boys Golf Coach, Jeff Groth

myalbertlea.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAaron talks with Jeff about the Tigers...

www.myalbertlea.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEYC

Ribbers announced for upcoming Mankato Ribfest

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The line-up of ribbers for the annual Mankato Ribfest were announced Tuesday morning. Returning are Austin’s Texas Lightning BBQ, Porky Chicks BBQ, Big Boned BBQ with Armadillo’s Rib & BBQ Co. and Blazin’ Bronco BBQ join the line-up. Previously announced musical acts include...
MANKATO, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota State Fair Reveals 2022 Free Entertainment Lineup

It's crazy to think summer is almost here. That means nice weather and of course, the biggest event of the season: the Minnesota State Fair!. The Minnesota State Fair is known for its food, drinks and concerts! They start revealing their big concert lineups months in advance. In early February, they announced their first headliners. Zac Brown Band will take the stage at the fair on Friday, September 2nd.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owatonna, MN
City
Albert Lea, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Albert Lea, MN
Sports
Owatonna, MN
Sports
Lincoln Report

3 Charming Small Towns in Minnesota

Although Minnesota is known for its large cities such as Minneapolis and Saint Paul, it also has many charming small towns that are worth visiting. In general, small towns have a more relaxed pace, so they're a viable alternative to big cities. From cozy cafes serving homemade pies to quaint boutiques offering handmade jewelry, Minnesota has it all. So if you're looking for a unique travel destination, be sure to add one of Minnesota's small towns to your list.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Alligator Full of Money Was Stolen in Rochester

I know that times are challenging right now - gas is incredibly high, we have a huge shortage of formula and families are struggling just to find the cans that their babies need, and prices of groceries at the store are increasing by the day. And I don't know the personal challenges that the individual is going through who is stealing tip and coin jars in Rochester, Minnesota...but the latest theft was from a nonprofit in town.
ROCHESTER, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Owner wants to give away his small-town Minnesota newspaper

Lee Zion is heading to Ukraine to fight against Russian invaders. But before he goes, he's got one task to complete: giving away the weekly newspaper he owns in Lafayette, Minn., a town of about 500 residents in Nicollet County near New Ulm. That's right. Zion is offering to make...
LAFAYETTE, MN
740thefan.com

Man killed, two injured in west-central Minnesota crash

ORTONVILLE, Minn. (KFGO) – An Ortonville man died over the weekend in a two-car collision in Big Stone County. The state patrol says 73-year-old Darryl Klapel was killed in the crash at the junction of US Hwy. 12 and a county road. A passenger in Klapel’s car, 71-year-old Ladonna...
ORTONVILLE, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tigers
Bring Me The News

State Patrol: Driver ran stop sign in deadly western Minnesota crash

A deadly crash Saturday in western Minnesota was caused by a driver running a stop sign, according to new information posted by the Minnesota State Patrol. According to the crash report, a 57-year-old Minneapolis man was driving a Honda Element northbound on County Road 21 in Big Stone County when he "failed to stop at the stop sign for Highway 12" and struck a Lincoln MKX that was westbound on Highway 12.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Tens Of Thousands Of Chickens Killed In Wright County Egg Farm Fire

Originally published on May 29 HOWARD LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — Massive flames burned down a barn with tens of thousands of chickens in Wright County. The fire started late Saturday night at Forsman Farms in Howard Lake, causing major damage. The Trebesch family thought they would spend Saturday night around their bonfire, but just after 10 p.m. they noticed massive flames across the field at Forsman Farms. “It was unbelievable how quick it grew, it was insane,” Andy Trebesch said. “It was the whole sky, it was quite large.” (credit: Dassel Fire Dept.) They called 911. Firefighters from multiple agencies across Wright County showed up,...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
WJON

Buffalo Woman Killed in St. Cloud Crash

ST. CLOUD -- A Buffalo woman was killed in a crash in St. Cloud over the weekend. The crash happened Friday just before 5:00 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 15 and County Road 120. The Minnesota State Patrol says 55-year-old Cheryl Stauffer was heading north on Highway 15 when...
BUFFALO, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
AM 1390 KRFO

Explore a Giant Cave an Hour From Owatonna

I love caves. They are so cool. You can feel a bit like a professional explorer when checking these things out. You don't have to drive too far to see a giant cave system here in Minnesota. Mystery Cave is located in Preston, Minnesota which is about 3 hours from...
OWATONNA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Traffic Complaint Leads To Chase, Crash In Maple Grove

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) — A driving complaint in the west metro turned into a chase Sunday night, and ended in a crash more than a dozen miles away. As of Monday morning, the suspect is still missing. Someone called in the driver in Orono just before 10 p.m. When officers tracked them down, the person sped off, eventually crashing into another car on Bass Lake Road in Maple Grove. Nobody was seriously hurt. (credit: CBS) After the crash, the suspect driver ran off, ditching the car. They managed to avoid police, despite searches by several different agencies on the ground, K-9 units and helicopters. It’s not clear why the driver took off in the first place, and police are still working to identify and find them.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
winonaradio.com

Winona County Crash Injures Princeton Woman

HOMER, Minn. (KWNO)-A woman from Princeton, Minn. was injured following a crash in Winona County over the weekend. The Minnesota State Patrol’s crash report indicates 23-year-old Rebecca F. Mattison was traveling north on Hwy. 61 in Homer when she left the roadway and entered the median. Authorities say Mattison’s vehicle spun back across the northbound lanes of Hwy. 61 and came to rest after striking a guard rail.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Businessman Fatally Injured in Motorcycle Crash

Kasson, MN (KROC-AM News) - A well-known Rochester area businessman has died from injuries suffered in a motorcycle crash. An obituary posted by the Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes in Kasson says 67-year-old Joel Bigelow died Friday after the Rochester man was injured in a crash near the town of Wasioja. Dodge County authorities have yet to release any information about the incident.
ROCHESTER, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy