NEW MILFORD — Matt Beenen, owner of BuiltRight Industries, said he and his team are always coming up with new inventions. One of them is a bedside rack system, which, he said, his mother describes to her friends as the “California Closets for your truck,” said Beenen, 35, about the business, which is expanding into a building in New Milford that will be more than seven times larger than its existing 4,000-square-foot space.

NEW MILFORD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO