A Bernie man was arrested Sunday morning on a warrant and traffic violations. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 26-year-old Dylan Mims was arrested in Stoddard County for speeding and failure to register a motor vehicle. He also had a felony warrant out of Stoddard County for domestic assault. Mims was taken to the Stoddard County Jail following his arrest.

BERNIE, MO ・ 14 HOURS AGO