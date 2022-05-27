ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, CA

Clovis West High School teacher dies suddenly at 43. He was ‘beloved and respected’

By Ashleigh Panoo
The Fresno Bee
 4 days ago

The Clovis West High School community was grieving Friday after a teacher was found dead at a home in the city, police and school officials said.

The Fresno County Coroners Office identified 43-year-old Monte Prieto as the person who was found at the property on Nees Avenue west of Temperance Avenue on Thursday morning.

“Our Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Mr. Prieto’s death,” Clovis police said in a statement. “At this time, there are no further updates.”

An autopsy was scheduled for Friday afternoon.

Clovis West High School Principal Eric Swain wrote to students and parents on Friday, calling Prieto “a beloved and respected teacher” who had worked at the school since 2004. He called the news sad and unexpected.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wdaFg_0fsjxWzS00
Monte Prieto taught Career Technical Education at Clovis West High School for 18 years. Courtesy of Clovis Unified School District

“Given the impact of this loss to our school, this morning, teachers shared the news with students,” Swain wrote in the message.

“Be assured that we are taking extra steps to support our kids during this sudden and sad transition. We have multiple supports in place here at CW for kids and they are available to our students who may react differently to hearing this news. I would encourage you to check in with your child tonight and, if you need any additional support from our school, please reach out to our Clovis West team.”

Prieto taught career technical education, according to a Clovis Unified spokesperson.

Prieto was a standout baseball player before teaching, coming from a family with a rich local baseball history. He played for Hall of Fame coach Bob Bennett at Fresno State in 2000 .

The Fresno City College baseball program Tweeted condolences to Prieto’s family late Friday morning.

The Fresno Bee

