Teen charged with rape of an unconscious victim

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police have charged a teen who they say admitted to having sex with an unconscious woman.

According to the Scranton Police Department, on Friday 19-year-old Eric Green surrendered to officers after he previously admitted to investigators that he engaged in sexual intercourse with a female while she was asleep.

Police say the victim reported the incident in April 2022, where she disclosed that it occurred in November 2021 on Coar Place in Scranton.

Green was taken into custody and is charged with:

Rape of an unconscious victim

Sexual assault

Indecent assault of an unconscious victim

Scranton police say Green is currently awaiting arraignment.

