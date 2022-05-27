Youngstown special event coordinator chosen

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – After two years without a city-wide event coordinator, Youngstown Mayor Jamael Tito Brown has chosen someone to fill the position.

Melanie Clark-Penella was selected to serve as the downtown events and citywide special projects coordinator.

The position has sat vacant since the previous coordinator’s contract was not renewed in 2020. At least 10 people had applied for the position.

