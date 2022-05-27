County’s summer movies in the park season starts Saturday at Waterfront Park

WHAT RISES FASTER? A teeny bubble, the sort of ethereal orb that starts at the bottom of a glass flute and quickly floats to the shimmering surface of a fine libation? Or a hot air balloon, a colorful and colossal envelope that takes a charming wicker gondola high into the sky? It isn't a competition, of course, though you may have a chance to find out which rises in a more expeditious manner at the Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Festival. It's one of California's largest gatherings of hot air balloons, and it all unfolds over the first weekend of June 2022. This is when people gladly gather with glasses of locally made wine while watching dozens of photo-ready balloons take off at Lake Skinner Regional Park.

TEMECULA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO