San Diego, CA

County’s summer movies in the park season starts Saturday at Waterfront Park

 4 days ago
SAN DIEGO — The County of San Diego’s free “2022 Summer Movies in the Park” season starts Saturday, May 28 with a 6 p.m. event and sunset showing of Walt Disney’s animated “Encanto” at the Waterfront Park. To celebrate the opening, there...

thevistapress.com

Movies In The Park 2022 Schedule

The FREE Movies in the Park series is hosted in the summer by the City of Vista and the County of San Diego. Come watch some of your favorite films under the stars on a large screen in Vista! Throw your favorite blanket or chair down and just relax in the city park. As soon as the sun goes down, we’ll roll the movie. The selections are based on the top results from the Movies in the Park public survey.
VISTA, CA
CBS 8

Teen’s plan to reduce littering takes flight with bird art

SAN DIEGO — A Pacific Beach teenager is hoping her artwork will inspire you not to litter. From a Brown Pelican to the Double-Crested Cormorant, drawings of bird’s native to the PB area are now on the sides of trashcans on Garnet Avenue, serving as a friendly reminder that littering hurts our feathered friends.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Temecula Valley's Balloon-iest Bash to Rise

WHAT RISES FASTER? A teeny bubble, the sort of ethereal orb that starts at the bottom of a glass flute and quickly floats to the shimmering surface of a fine libation? Or a hot air balloon, a colorful and colossal envelope that takes a charming wicker gondola high into the sky? It isn't a competition, of course, though you may have a chance to find out which rises in a more expeditious manner at the Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Festival. It's one of California's largest gatherings of hot air balloons, and it all unfolds over the first weekend of June 2022. This is when people gladly gather with glasses of locally made wine while watching dozens of photo-ready balloons take off at Lake Skinner Regional Park.
TEMECULA, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

The “berry” sweet Vista Strawberry Festival!

Could the Vista Strawberry Festival be the largest, most popular street festival in all of San Diego County? From what I saw today, it might well be! It is the largest strawberry festival in these parts!. All of downtown Vista–nearly every street it seemed–was closed to traffic and packed with...
VISTA, CA
Jacaranda trees in full bloom around San Diego

SAN DIEGO — If you’ve been out and about in San Diego lately, then you’ve noticed the brilliant jacaranda trees that are blooming right now. “Absolutely breath-taking,” said Madison Clark. “They look beautiful. I like the colors,” said Sandy LeMasters. “They’re very bright, you know,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Memorial Day events across San Diego

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The USS Midway Museum will commemorate Memorial Day 2022 with various shipboard activities and exhibits to thank and honor those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation. A Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony for those who have fallen wearing the uniform...
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Oceanside is One of the 6 Best Family Fishing Spots in California!

With the summer holidays coming up, many are planning their family vacation. A fishing trip is a great option for spending quality time in nature and developing new skills. To help make the choice easier, FishingBooker released its list of the best California family fishing spots. And Oceanside made the cut!
OCEANSIDE, CA
NBC San Diego

What's Open, Closed on Memorial Day 2022

Offices and services in both the city and the county of San Diego will experience closures Monday in observance of the Memorial Day holiday. All administrative offices in both the city and the county will be closed on Monday. Here’s a look at what else will be closed and open around the region for this holiday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego County offices to close for Memorial Day

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — All public San Diego County offices, family resource centers, libraries and animal shelters will be closed Monday, May 30 for the Memorial Day holiday. County- and state-operated COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites will be closed Monday and will resume normal hours Tuesday. Mobile Xpress...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego Business Journal

3 Roots Officially Opens, Nearly 600 Homes Already Sold

Developers of the expansive 3 Roots residential project in Sorrento Mesa are just now officially opening the community despite having sold nearly 600 homes since construction started last summer. Developed by a partnership of Lennar, Shea Homes and California West, 3 Roots will ultimately have about 1,800 homes, including an...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

VIDEO: Fight breaks out at Disneyland on Memorial Day weekend

ANAHEIM, Calif. - A video posted to social media shows the tense moments a fight broke out at the "Happiest Place on Earth," during Memorial Day weekend. The video that was posted to Twitter on Saturday evening shows multiple people engaging in a fight at the Disneyland Park in Anaheim, while park security officers worked to stop the chaos at the family-friendly venue.
ANAHEIM, CA
Phys.org

The history of Lake Cahuilla before the Salton Sea

Today, the Salton Sea is an eerie place. Its mirror-like surface belies the toxic stew within. Fish skeletons line its shores and the ruins of a once thriving vacation playground is a reminder of better days. But long before agricultural runoff spoiled the Salton Sea, the lakebed it now occupies was home to a much larger body of water known as Lake Cahuilla. The lake was six times the area of the Salton Sea and once covered much of Mexicali, Imperial and Coachella valleys.
CALIFORNIA STATE
theresandiego.com

One Paseo Brings Back Moonlight Cinema Series

Moonlight Cinema Series is coming back this summer at One Paseo, following a great inaugural run in 2021. The Moonlight Cinema Series is being expanded to span every Saturday in June and July, beginning on June 4 with a screening of Encanto and continuing through July 30, which will see Sing 2 on the outdoor big screen.
SAN DIEGO, CA
gbsan.com

San Diego Events Calendar

The San Diego County Fair returns as “Heroes Re-Unite!”. The Greatest Collection of Orchestral Musicians in North America back together again, on one stage. All in Del Mar. June 10 – June 18. Happy 100th Birthday Judy!. Worldwide celebration of the 100th Birthday with an uncanny recreation of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KTLA

Here are the new LADWP watering restrictions beginning tomorrow and which cities are affected

Starting Wednesday, residents across Southern California will have to limit how much they water their yards under new restrictions placed in response to the drought. The Metropolitan Water District for the first time ever declared a water shortage emergency in April, taking the unprecedented action of limiting outdoor watering for millions of residents in dozens […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Adult Beginning Bachata & Salsa Dance Lessons, Mike Lane, Mixed Race Sweetie, Meet Me at Mingei: Hat Attack

The timing is the same in bachata and salsa, but salsa music tends to be faster and picante, while bachata is slower and suave. The basic steps for each of them are different but both are romantic dances. Learn timing, footwork, and some styling to prepare you for partner work. The Dancehouse is a studio and small theatre space that was originally located downtown. Youth classes, ballet, tap, and improv are available.
