Six kickoff times announced for 2022 Michigan Football season
4 days ago
ANN ARBOR – The Big Ten Conference announced six game times for University of Michigan football games for the upcoming season on Thursday. Michigan’s season will start on Sept. 3 against Colorado State on ABC. According to U-M, the Wolverines last beat the Rams in the 1994 Holiday Bowl in San...
The road to the College World Series is set for both Michigan baseball and Central Michigan baseball, after the bracket was revealed Monday. Michigan is in the Louisville regional and will open the NCAA baseball tournament on Friday against Oregon. The Cardinals, the No. 12 seed in the 64-team field, are the hosts and will take on Southeast Missouri State.
One of Michigan State basketball’s top targets in the 2023 class is planning an official visit for the middle of June. This is a must-win recruitment. Tom Izzo is hard at work trying to secure a strong 2023 class to follow up a decent 2022 group led by Jaxon Kohler and Tre Holloman. Michigan State basketball needs a boost for 2023.
The good times keep rolling for the Hutchinson family. One month after former Michigan star Aidan Hutchinson was drafted No. 2 overall by the Detroit Lions in the 2022 NFL Draft, his sister, Aria, was crowned Miss Michigan USA over the weekend. The 23-year-old from Plymouth competed against 77 candidates...
OMAHA, Neb. (WILX) - The Michigan Wolverines beat all higher-seeded teams at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska to win the Big Ten Tournament for the first time since 2015, sealing the victory with a 10-4 thumping over 2-seeded Rutgers in the final game. The Wolverines started by beating 4-ranked...
Elizabeth here. Thanks for stopping by! This is ClickOnDetroit’s newest newsletter, Craft & Barrel, where I’ll be focusing on the importance of craft beverages in Michigan and the types of experiences drinkers can have. For my first story with Craft & Barrel, I wanted to do something special....
PORT HURON, Mich. – A Plymouth native has been crowned as Miss Michigan and will move on to represent Michiganders at the Miss USA 2022 competition. Aria Hutchinson, 23, received the Miss Michigan tiara on May 28. The competition took place at the McMorran Place Sports & Entertainment Center, and she competed alongside 77 other candidates.
Michigan relief pitcher Willie Weiss was just ejected in the fifth inning of the Big Ten Tournament semifinal for having an illegal substance on his glove. Weiss, a senior righthander, was called on to start the bottom of the fifth with the Wolverines leading 4-1. His first pitch hit Iowa' Sam Petersen, and before Weiss could face another hitter, the Hawkeye dugout requested the umpires check his glove.
Michigan has had many famous architects including Louis Kamper known for Colonel Frank J. Hecker House, Albert Kahn known for the Fisher Building in Detroit and George D. Mason the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island. Housebeautiful.com came up with a list of the most unusual buildings in America. From Alabama’s...
East Lansing — If there’s been a consistent gripe about Tom Izzo over the years, it’s been that his playing rotation is too big. In most seasons, it doesn’t take long before the fans are grumbling, wondering why Izzo is going 10, 11, 12 players deep to find the right playing groups. Heck, it’s often Izzo himself lamenting the fact he hasn’t dialed in the right combination.
MILAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 6-year-old Detroit girl was one of several people believed to have drowned in Michigan lakes over the Memorial Day weekend. The girl disappeared Monday afternoon while in the water at Martindale Beach at Kensington Metropark northwest of Detroit in Milford Township, authorities said. Searchers...
Laws are put into place for the well-being of everyone and to protect our rights and freedoms. There are also some laws that make you scratch your head and say who came up with this?. These are five things that are still against the law in Michigan. LAW: It's illegal...
DETROIT – Over Memorial Day Weekend, former Detroit Police Chief James Craig appealed the Michigan Elections Bureau’s decision to keep him off the August Republican primary ballot. Candidate Perry Johnson filed his appeal on Friday. Two other Republicans are expected to appeal their cases Tuesday (May 31), and...
Swartz Creek — When 37 sailors died during an attack on the USS Stark in 1987, a Michigan woman resolved to never forget them. Joanne Holmquist of Swartz Creek didn’t know any of the victims. Her only connection was her son serving on a different U.S. Navy vessel.
Randolph Duane Lovette is a military veteran, father of three, and a student at Western Michigan University. 35-year-old Randolph, nicknamed Randy, lived on Rutland Street, close to Grand River Avenue, near the Southfield Freeway in Detroit, Michigan. On May 20, 2010, Randolph was seen riding his bike in Redford, Michigan between the hours of 10 pm and 11 pm. He was on his way to his home on the west side of Detroit. Randolph never made it home. He has never been seen or heard from again.
Michigan is home to some incredible summer festivals that celebrate everything from asparagus and cheeseburgers, to sand castles and Elvis. Returning to June Pride Month for the first time since 2019, the Motor City Pride Festival in Detroit’s Hart Plaza will commemorate the 50th year since Detroit’s first LGBTQ+ march with an epic celebration of equality featuring a parade, music, family activities, and more. motorcitypride.org.
Four Sears Hometown stores have announced permanent shutdowns in Michigan this month with closeout sales, leaving the storied retail name all but absent from the state. Stores in Escanaba, Houghton, Ionia and Sault Ste. Marie posted on their Facebook sites about the closings, which come less than a year after Michigan's last Sears department store, in Westland, closed in June 2021.
MANITOU BEACH, Mich. (WILX) - An Ohio family is in mourning after a holiday vacation to Michigan ended in tragedy Sunday. According to authorities, the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) was called to Devil’s Lake in Manitou Beach, Michigan for a possible drowning at about 2 p.m. LCSO...
MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. – The 2022 Mackinac Policy Conference kicks off this week, a return to its normal time for the first time since the start of the pandemic. The conference, held annually by the Detroit Regional Chamber, draws the biggest political and business leaders in the state to Mackinac Island to discuss policy and other important issues.
