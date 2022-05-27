ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Six kickoff times announced for 2022 Michigan Football season

Cover picture for the articleANN ARBOR – The Big Ten Conference announced six game times for University of Michigan football games for the upcoming season on Thursday. Michigan’s season will start on Sept. 3 against Colorado State on ABC. According to U-M, the Wolverines last beat the Rams in the 1994 Holiday Bowl in San...

