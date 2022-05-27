ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6abc Action News

Trade-skills program gives second chance to young adults in Philly

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48y2ZV_0fsjtlqx00

"I just really wasn't interested in school," said Wilson Rivera. "You know, it just didn't catch my eye. I just didn't have a passion for it."

Rivera, 25, grew up in Northeast Philadelphia as a student-athlete but never finished high school.

"I failed by one point," he said. "And I ended up going down the wrong path, getting arrested eventually after high school."

Rivera picked up bad habits to support himself with no education or career in sight. But everything changed when he learned he would soon become a father.

"I was like, my daughter needs me," he said. "You know, my family needs me."

Rivera learned about Project WOW, which is a free program supported by JEVS Human Services that reintroduces young adults like him into a "World of Work." For the last 17 years, it has changed lives by steering Philadelphians towards the trades.

"They get their high school diplomas or GEDs and then they also get career readiness preparation, do mock interviews, and they also get their jobs, right," said Program Director Sylvia Ocasio. "So, we provide employment opportunities for them."

Project WOW is housed within Orleans Technical College in Northeast Philadelphia. There, students learn trades like carpentry, plumbing, electrical engineering, and more. It's also where Wilson Rivera recently visited to speak to the next generation of students.

"It's good to look back on it because where would my life be if I didn't decide to, you know, make the right decision," he said. "You can be a lot more than who you are if you believe in yourself."

To learn more about Project WOW, visit their website.

RELATED: Philly apprentice carpenters compete in day-long skills contest

Carpenters, cabinetmakers, floorlayers and more are showing off their skills and introducing a new generation to their important trades.

Comments / 2

Related
WHYY

Healthy NewsWorks has taught Philly-area students how to be reporters for years. This year the children learned ‘How We Heal’

In 2003, Marian Uhlman, then a journalist at the Philadelphia Inquirer, and Susan Spencer, a second grade teacher, launched a collaboration at an Upper Darby elementary school. Called Healthy NewsWorks, the program sought to address health issues and childhood reading problems by transforming students into young journalists. Nearly 20 years...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

A Seasoned Warrior Helping Others in the Battle Against Addiction

“It’s bigger than me,” says Patrick Dooley, 53, “I’m just one piece of the puzzle. Patrick “Pat” Dooley is a Certified Recovery Specialist that supports research at the Penn Center for Mental Health. At least that’s the job he’s paid to do. His real work, however, is on the front lines of the opioid crisis. He’s co-founder of a non-profit called Kensington Cares.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plumbing#Carpenters#High School#Jevs Human Services#Philadelphians#Program#Orleans Technical College
NBC Philadelphia

National Doughnut Day: Where to Indulge in the Philly Area

Friday, June 3 is National Doughnut Day! Here are a few spots in the Philadelphia area where you can take advantage of the free food, promotions or try a new treat from a local business to celebrate the delicious occasion. Duck Donuts. In stores on Friday, Duck Donuts is giving...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Abandoned, Underweight Horse Found Wandering Streets Of Philadelphia’s Hunting Park Neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Animal Care and Control Team is caring for a horse that was found wandering through Philadelphia’s Hunting Park section. Neighbors living along North Darien Street gave it food and water until the ACCT Philly could get there to pick it up on Monday afternoon. It’s not yet clear where the horse came from. He is now being called Darien. “Darien is resting comfortably tonight, we are so thankful to the people who cared after seeing him abandoned. He’s very underweight and will need some TLC, and we are reaching out to our rescue partners about him as Philly is no place for a horse of course!” ACCT Philly tweeted. Darien 🐴 is resting comfortably tonight, we are so thankful to the people who cared after seeing him abandoned. He’s very underweight and will need some extra TLC, and we are reaching out to our rescue partners about him as a Philly is no place for a horse of course! pic.twitter.com/Xklf6uGSvL — ACCT Philly (@ACCTPhilly) May 31, 2022 The ACCT says Darien will not be up for adoption as he will need additional medical rehabilitation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

12 Killed, More Injured During Memorial Day Weekend in Philadelphia

Léelo en español aquí. Twelve people were shot and killed in Philadelphia over the Memorial Day weekend, pushing the city past 200 homicides before the start of summer. Fifteen people were injured in addition to the 12 killed, in what police said was at least 15 shootings from early Saturday morning until Monday morning across Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
95K+
Followers
13K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy