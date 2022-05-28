ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

AAA Offers Free ‘Tow To Go’ Over Memorial Day Weekend

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wc1sy_0fsjtkyE00

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The American Automobile Association would like you to have a happy and safe Memorial Day weekend and that is why they will be activating their free ‘Tow to Go’ program for the holiday weekend.

AAA said ‘Tow to Go’ will be active from 6 p.m. Friday, May 27th through 6 a.m. Tuesday, May 31st.

An AAA-affiliated tow truck will transport the impaired driver and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

The service is free, but AAA asks that it be treated as a backup plan.

If you need a ride and a tow, you can contact AAA at (855) 286-9246.

Memorial Day Weekend
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
