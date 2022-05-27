ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas schoolchildren begged for help with officers waiting outside. Be very mad about that.

By Louie Villalobos, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GEikT_0fsjtfYb00

Outside, police officers in a small Texas community stood guard believing that things were safe inside the school. They believed they had a barricade situation and were no longer responding to an active shooter.

Inside, meanwhile, children were calling 911 begging for help. They were still being killed. The shooting was still going on. It wasn't over.

So why and how did a communication breakdown of this deadly proportion happen? How could 19 children and two teachers get gunned down while officers were right outside, waiting?

The answer to that has been evolving, wrapped in the same miscommunication that days later has left us angry and deflated following America’s latest school shooting.

I'm a gun owner. Here are new laws I support to help stop school shootings

One of the big lessons we learned from the Columbine High School shooting 23 years ago is that law enforcement cannot afford to wait for backup in situations like this. They must confront an active shooter as quickly as possible.

Columbine students and staff were on their own for 47 minutes after shots rang out in their school on April 20, 1999, as police prepared their SWAT response. Two shooters killed 12 students and a teacher.

Why do shootings keep happening?: Because this is who we are.

So how could we not be infuriated by the way police mishandled this latest massacre?

Robb Elementary School students and staff were largely on their own for about an hour on Tuesday, as police worked to secure the scene and prepare their response. One shooter killed 21 people before cops finally took him down.

A harrowing timeline, many questions

The truth is we still don't have all the answers, and the more we get from law enforcement, the more questions we have.

Steven McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, explained Friday that the commander at the scene had decided at some point that the incident was no longer an "active shooter" situation. Instead, it had supposedly become a "barricaded suspect" situation. This is why the police said they kept their distance.

McCraw admitted Friday that the commander screwed up. " It was the wrong decision. Period. There's no excuse for that ," he said.

USA TODAY Editorial: How to help stop more school shootings? Raise the age to buy a rifle to 21.

The shooter entered the school at 11:33 a.m. , but officers didn't kill him until about 12:50 p.m.

We now know the sluggish police response put terrified children through an hour of hell. For some, it was their final hour.

McCraw summarized 911 calls that came from inside the school:

► 12:03 p.m. – "She identified herself and whispered she's in Room 112."

► 12:10 p.m. – She called back and advised there were multiple dead in Room 112.

► 12:13 p.m. – She called again.

► 12:16 p.m. – "She called back and said there was eight to nine students alive."

► 12:19 p.m. – Another person, in Room 111, called. "She hung up when another student told her to hang up."

► 12:21 p.m. – "You can hear over the 911 call that three shots were fired."

► 12:36 p.m. – The student called back and was told to stay on the line and be very quiet. "She told 911 that, 'He shot the door.'"

► 12:47 p.m. – "Please, send the police now."

► 12:46 p.m. – She said she could hear the police next door.

► 12:50 p.m. – More shots can be heard over the 911 call.

► 12:51 p.m. – The call becomes very loud and sounds like officers are moving children out of the room.

Imagine a child begging for help that is somehow both right outside and late to arrive.

Confusion, chaos and now fury

Right after the shooting, what the public got was barely a trickle of information, which created more confusion. That came to a crescendo on Friday with one big news conference.

I'm betting officials believed Friday's update would clear things up.

Columnist Rex Huppke: In wake of Texas shooting, Greg Abbott points finger at Chicago, using tired GOP cliche

It did, but doubtful it's the kind of clarity they were hoping for. Instead, it only crystalized an infuriating realization: that 23 years after Columbine, 10 years after Sandy Hook and with a mind-numbing list of school shootings all along the way, we are still not equipped to keep our children safe at any governmental level.

On Tuesday, the response was woefully inept and likely contributed to the number of lives lost in that small Texas town.

Louie Villalobos is a member of the USA TODAY Editorial Board . Follow him on Twitter: @louievillalobos .

Contributing: Steven Porter, Carli Pierson, Rex Huppke

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page , on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter . To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Texas schoolchildren begged for help with officers waiting outside. Be very mad about that.

Comments / 24

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Texas school shooter warned on Facebook that he was going to shoot up a school 30 minutes before massacre

Salvador Ramos updated his Facebook friends on his day as he shot his grandmother, then killed 21 people at a Texas elementary school, police said Wednesday. Ramos, 18, warned on Facebook that he planned to shoot up an elementary school Tuesday, barely 30 minutes before he drove down the road to Robb Elementary School and opened fire, Steve McCraw, the director of the Texas Department of Public Safety said during a news conference with state and local officials.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Montanan

Uvalde mass shooter was confronted by law enforcement before entering elementary school

The gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde on Tuesday was confronted by a law enforcement officer before he entered the elementary school that became the site of his massacre, authorities said Wednesday. But many questions remained about the circumstances that led up to his attack, after state leaders and law enforcement […] The post Uvalde mass shooter was confronted by law enforcement before entering elementary school appeared first on Daily Montanan.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shootings#Swat#Robb Elementary School
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott gives unfortunate admission after Uvalde school shooting

The tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas resulting in the death of 19 children and two adults has shaken the country to its core. This unfortunate tragedy is the latest of a string of mass shootings in recent weeks, with the tragic shooting in Buffalo, New York occurring earlier this month.
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Texas shooting survivor, 11, says gunman played music during massacre

A survivor from the Texas school shooting in Uvalde revealed that the gunman who murdered 19 children and two teachers inside a locked classroom played ‘sad’ music while he opened fire.In an interview with CNN producer Nora Neus, 11-year-old Miah Cerrillo provided chilling new details about what went on inside her fourth-grade classroom in the moments before and during 18-year-old Salvador Ramos’s shooting rampage.The 11-year-old conducted the interview off-air with Ms Neus, as her mother said she wasn’t comfortable speaking on air, and the news station also added that the wounded child insisted that she’d only speak with women,...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Beast

Uvalde Victim’s Family Mistakenly Told He Was Still Alive

Jose Flores grinned wide and held up an honor roll certificate as he posed during an academic ceremony on Tuesday morning. The fourth-grader at Robb Elementary School in Texas was wearing a blue T-shirt in the photo, which was snapped hours before a teenager with a semi-automatic rifle entered his classroom and gunned down little kids.
UVALDE, TX
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

488K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy