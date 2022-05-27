Punta Gorda man dies after colliding with guardrail on I-75

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A 50-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash after he lost control of his truck on I-75, north of Jones Loop Road.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the crash happened at approximately 7 a.m. Friday morning in Charlotte County.

The man was traveling north on I-75 when he lost control of his vehicle and veered off across the travel lanes. He then entered the paved shoulder and collided with a guardrail.

He was transported to Shore Point Hospital and where he was later pronounced dead, according to FHP.

The crash remains under investigation.

No further details are available at this time. We will provide updates as more information is released.