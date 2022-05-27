ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Collier County man sentenced to life in prison for 2015 murder of girlfriend

By NBC2 News
 4 days ago
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A Collier County man was sentenced to life in prison today after he was found guilty last December in the 2015 murder of his girlfriend, officials said.

A jury found 55-year-old Michael Zutten guilty of second-degree murder in the death of his live-in girlfriend Heather Grimshaw of East Naples in 2015.

A thorough investigation lead authorities to Grimshaw for many reasons including incriminating social media posts in which Grimshaw mentioned “A walk in the woods helps me relax and release tension. The fact that I am dragging a body should be entirely irrelevant.”

“This court also has to take into account what would be a proportional sentence when the crime extinguishes the life of a person in her prime and that has devastated her family. having considered all of this i come to what is always a difficult decision–and i approve the state’s recommendation for a life sentence,” said Judge Ramiro Manalich of Collier County.

The sentencing was delayed from April 28 due to the judge wanting to hear the full testimony before delivering a verdict.

