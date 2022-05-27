11-year-old girl dies from injuries stemming from N.J. go-kart crash: Report
By David Luces
The Staten Island Advance
4 days ago
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 11-year-old New Jersey girl seriously injured in a go-kart crash earlier this month has died from her injuries, according to a report from NJ.com. On May 15, the girl was aboard a...
EWING TWP, N.J. (PBN) A car crash sent one female to the hospital Tuesday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of Webber Ave and Hazel Ave. The force of the crash caused one vehicle to go up onto the sidewalk near a building. The Ewing fire department had to assist with getting one female from her car. She was later transported to the Capital health trauma center by Ewing EMS and Capital health paramedics. Another driver did not suffer any injuries.
A driver and three passengers were hurt after an SUV flipped over the center median on Route 80, authorities said. The Mount Tabor Volunteer Fire Department was on its way to assist with a commercial alarm on Walsh Drive alongside the Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Department when it was redirected to the rollover crash on the eastbound side of the highway in Parsippany just after 12:05 p.m. on Saturday, May 28.
A 68-year-old man from Sicklerville, New Jersey lost his life over the weekend in a one-vehicle crash off Route 42. The accident happened Sunday, May 29th around 1 p.m. off Exit 12 for Clements Bridge Road in Deptford on 42-South. David P. Rice reportedly lost control of his pickup truck...
A 71-year-old man died when his car crossed over the center line and struck another vehicle head-on in Burlington County Memorial Day Weekend, authorities said. Edward Hensley was heading south on Hopewell Road when he crossed the lane markings and went into the oncoming lane of travel, hitting the other vehicle around 10:45 a.m. at Deerfield Avenue Sunday, May 29, Evesham police said.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 12-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was run over while riding her hoverboard Saturday night. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were called to the intersection of 6th Street and Osborne Street in South Huntingdon Township for a “serious vehicle crash” around 7:17 p.m.
A Burlington County man was killed and two others injured in a crash on Hopewell Road in Evesham Sunday morning, police said. Authorities said the two cars collided near the intersection of Hopewell Road and Deerfield Avenue around 10:44 a.m. Edward Hensley, 71, of Marlton, was driving south on Hopewell...
An NYPD police officer was suspended without pay for showing up drunk to a New Jersey state police barracks and trying to intervene in her cousin’s drunk driving arrest, according to internal NYPD documents obtained by the New York Post.
FOX CROSSING, Wis. - Authorities say a 43-year-old Wisconsin woman died when she jumped out of a squad car while it traveling through a town in eastern Wisconsin. The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office said one of its deputies was driving the vehicle through Fox Crossing, a town in Winnebego County, about 5:30 p.m. Monday when the incident occurred.
A Barnegat High School student was stabbed during a bathroom fight early Friday, May 27, authorities said. The school was put in a shelter in place as officials worked to break up the fight at 7:48 a.m., Barnegat police said. The student treated for non-life threatening injuries and an edged...
The NYPD rookie who was caught on tape giving her lieutenant a raunchy lap dance has been suspended without pay for launching into a loud tirade at New Jersey state troopers over a relative’s drunk driving arrest. The latest blemish during Vera Mekuli’s law-enforcement career occurred May 8, after...
A teenage boy has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting, authorities said. The unidentified juvenile shot of an 18-year-old man in Pennsauken on Thursday, May 26, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Pennsauken Police Acting Chief Phil Olivo. At approximately 5...
New Jersey State Police seek the public's help with a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash that took place along the Garden State Parkway. Troop “D” Criminal Investigation Office is investigating the crash which occurred on the northbound parkway at milepost 130.4 in Woodbridge Township, a New Jersey State Police spokeswoman said Thursday, May 26.
An ex-con who kidnapped and raped his ex-girlfriend in Pennsylvania, torched a used car dealership in Paterson and crashed a stolen SUV into police cars on either side of the George Washington Bridge rolled the dice and lost. After originally pleading guilty to several charges, Luis Figueroa, 41, withdrew his...
A western Pennsylvania community is grieving the loss of a teacher who died last weekend in an accident while kayaking the Delaware River with his father in Bucks County. Jonathan Gentile, a history teacher at Bethel Park High School in Allegheny County, was kayaking the river in New Hope on Sunday when the boat was overturned by rapids, authorities said. Gentile, 38, remained underwater for several minutes before he resurfaced. His father performed CPR on him before emergency personnel arrived and took Gentile to a nearby hospital, where he later died, the Bucks County Herald reported.
The body of a boater who had been missing for more than three weeks was recovered from Sandy Hook Bay on Monday, State Police confirmed Friday. Richard O’Day vanished after taking his 27-foot Grady White Freedom boat out on the morning of May 1 from a private dock on Polly’s Pond in Rumson, according to his family.
A 46-year-old police officer in New Jersey was arrested for driving drunk in a deadly crash earlier this year in Washington Township (Warren County), authorities said.Lawrence Stiscia, a patrol officer with the Franklin Township Police Department in Somerset County, had a blood alcohol concentratio…
Comments / 2