Staten Island, NY

11-year-old girl dies from injuries stemming from N.J. go-kart crash: Report

By David Luces
The Staten Island Advance
 4 days ago
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 11-year-old New Jersey girl seriously injured in a go-kart crash earlier this month has died from her injuries, according to a report from NJ.com. On May 15, the girl was aboard a...

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
