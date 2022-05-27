11-year-old girl dies from injuries stemming from N.J. go-kart crash: Report

EWING TWP, N.J. (PBN) A car crash sent one female to the hospital Tuesday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of Webber Ave and Hazel Ave. The force of the crash caused one vehicle to go up onto the sidewalk near a building. The Ewing fire department had to assist with getting one female from her car. She was later transported to the Capital health trauma center by Ewing EMS and Capital health paramedics. Another driver did not suffer any injuries.

EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 13 HOURS AGO