ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Sen. Chris Murphy & Rep. Adam Kinzinger Sunday on "This Week"

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s8m6n_0fsjqeqv00

HEADLINERS

Sen. Chris Murphy

(D) Connecticut

Rep. Adam Kinzinger

(R) Illinois

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Donna Brazile

Former DNC Chair

ABC News Contributor

Susan Glasser

The New Yorker Staff Writer

Jonathan Martin

Co-author, “This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future”

New York Times National Political Correspondent

Ramesh Ponnuru

National Review Editor

Bloomberg Opinion Columnist

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Plus, ABC News Chief Justice Correspondent Pierre Thomas and ABC News Contributor and former DHS Assistant Secretary for Counterterrorism John Cohen with the latest on the investigation into the Uvalde shooting

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Like “This Week” on Facebook here . You can also follow the show on Twitter here .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
UVALDE, TX
Daily Beast

Mitch McConnell Is Pulling His Favorite Move After Mass Shootings

The mass murder of 19 children and two of their teachers in Texas last week prompted Senator Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to say he’s hopeful Senators can find “a bipartisan solution” to the problem. But if that sort of response sounds familiar—and not particularly inspiring—that’s because he’s said it before, only to close the door later.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Biden says AR-15 owners who say they need weapons to ‘take on the government’ would be extremely outgunned

Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
State
Illinois State
ABC News

ABC News

674K+
Followers
156K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy