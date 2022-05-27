ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
47 Autumn Ridge Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10576 - $1,495,000

 4 days ago
Photo Credit: Ginnel Real Estate

POUND RIDGE, N.Y. — A property at 47 Autumn Ridge Road in Pound Ridge is listed at $1,495,000.

Check out the details of this listing:

  • Type: Property
  • MLS ID: H6181345
  • 3.52 acres
  • Built in 1998
  • 5 Bedrooms
  • 4 Bathrooms
  • 1 Half Bath
  • Estimated Taxes: $24,111

