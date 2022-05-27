47 Autumn Ridge Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10576 - $1,495,000

Most of the towns and villages in the Hudson Valley have undergone significant changes over the years and one place that's seen a lot of change is the village of Monticello, New York. Many years ago Monticello was the number one summer vacation destination for many New York City residents. Many families would head to Monticello every year to go camping or to stay at one of the many smaller family resort locations that the area had available.
Long Island got a taste of Steven Spielberg’s classic 1975 film “Jaws” when a shark found itself in a precarious position after it washed up onshore. A quick-thinking commercial fisherman jumped into action to help assist a shark that was struggling along the shoreline of a Long Island beach at Point Lookout north of the Loop Parkway Bridge in Nassau County.
I almost drove off the road. My lane-assist in my car actually started beeping as I drifted onto the shoulder while I gawked at what I saw across the road: the biggest, grandest, and most unbelievable mansion I had ever seen in person had just popped out of nowhere. Mansion...
A Long Island woman has shared her plans after claiming a $1 million lottery prize purchased in the Hudson Valley.Suffolk County resident Diane Barbera, of Farmingville, won the second prize from the New York Lottery's Feb. 2 Mega Millions drawing, according to an announcement from the lottery on T…
One local family encountered a big and unpleasant shock right in their Dutchess County home. One of my biggest fears is snakes and I'm always terrified I'm going to see one roaming around. It's expected that you'll see them outside, but having to deal with them in your own home is another story. I came across a Facebook post that shared one family's frightening experience with a snake and I still have the creeps from it.
We all have to drive places. To work, to get groceries, run errands, road trips. Most of us take at least two or three car rides per day, especially on busy weekdays. Here in Western New York, we have it pretty good in terms of traffic. We deal with standard rush hour congestion around 8 am and 4-5 pm, but in general, we don't have the amount of traffic other nearby cities do.
A young shark named Martha was pinged just outside of the Chesapeake Bay last week.The white shark, who measures seven feet and weighs 182 pounds, is being tracked by a nonprofit organization that monitors and tracks sharks called OCEARCH.Her dorsal fin surfaced long enough that it was detected by …
We say it all the time, you never know what you might see here in the Hudson Valley. Celebrity sightings left and right, rodents and wildlife in our homes and backyards, and what, THIS at the local Dunkin Donuts?. Drive-Through, ER... Ride-Through?. Just your average Monday morning. Hopped in the...
Motorists in one Hudson Valley county will see some financial relief at the gas pump as prices continue to rise to record levels nationwide. In Rockland County, beginning on Wednesday, June 1, the local sales cap tax on gas will be capped at $2 per gallon, amid the record spike in prices at the pump.
An LLC has claimed a $5 million New York Lottery prize.AOG For Change, an LLC based in the Albany County hamlet of Delmar, claimed a top prize in the lottery's Set for Life scratch-off game, NY Lottery announced on Tuesday, May 24. The group opted to receive the prize as a single, lump-sum payment …
A bear has been sighted in Middletown, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The sightings were reported near Middletown-Lincroft Road and Green Meadows Boulevard, initial reports said. Middletown Deputy Police Chief Paul Bailey said, "We are getting some reports but I don’t believe that anything has been confirmed or that...
NEW YORK (WWTI) — Be sure to check your lotto tickets. Two top-prize winning tickets were sold for the Take 5 Evening drawing on Saturday, according to the New York Lottery. One ticket worth $19,739.50 was sold at the Stewart’s Shop at 124 West Main Street Rt 12 in Waterville, NY on May 28. Another […]
A couple has claimed a $3,000,000 New York Lottery prize.Hudson Valley residents Mark and Theresa Stewart, of Circleville in Orange County, claimed the top prize from New York Lottery's Electric 10X scratch-off game, the lottery announced on Thursday, May 26."This is simply amazing," Mark told NY L…
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WETM) – The next total solar eclipse isn’t coming for almost two years, but its extremely narrow path of totality will pass right through Western New York. Here’s how to watch it: What is a solar eclipse? A solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the Earth and the Sun and casts […]
Another Snooki store is coming to the Jersey Shore. The MTV reality star opened her third shop in Seaside Heights on Memorial Day. Located at 604 Boulevard, the Snooki Shop sells makeup, clothes and memorabilia. "Wohooo, it’s always a party in our stores," Polizzi posted on Monday, May 30.
For more of the best places to drink, check out our other City Guides. Well documented are the numerous languages spoken in Queens — between 160 and 300, depending on the source — and the borough’s status as New York’s gateway to the rest of the world, via the JFK and LaGuardia airports. Less often discussed is New York’s largest borough’s merits as a drinking destination.
PHOTOS: A young deer running across Route 17 apparently caused a crash involving two tractor-trailers and an SUV, jamming the Tuesday morning commute for motorists returning to work after the Memorial Day weekend, authorities said. The southbound highway was closed for nearly an hour after a fawn ran across the...
An investigation is underway after an individual was fatally struck by a train in the Hudson Valley over the weekend.A person was hit by a northbound Metro-North train in Dutchess County between New Hamburg and Poughkeepsie at 9:45 a.m. on Sunday, May 29, according to representatives from the Metro…
We’re only a couple of weeks away from the kids being out of school and officially kicking off their summer break. For parents all over Buffalo, the thought of finding something to do with the kids so you’re not constantly hearing “I’m boooored!” can make them break out into a cold sweat. How can you keep the kids from parking in front of the TV and playing video games all summer without losing your sanity? We get it, it can be stressful... but don’t panic! All over New York state, there are fun places that everyone (meaning you AND the kids) will love. The best part? They're only a car ride away - and some are even in our own backyard! So before the kids are off the bus for the summer, here are some fun family road trips you can plan that will guarantee that both you and the kids will have a blast this summer.
