ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Jury reaches verdict in Stone Foltz hazing death trial

By Maeve Walsh
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yniJ8_0fsjqOvP00

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WCMH) — A Wood County jury has reached a verdict in the criminal trial for two central Ohio men accused in the 2021 hazing death of former Bowling Green University student Stone Foltz.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08M9KJ_0fsjqOvP00
Troy Henricksen, 24, of Grove City, was found guilty Friday of eight counts of hazing and seven counts of failing to comply with underage alcohol laws.

Troy Henricksen , 24, of Grove City, is the former president of BGSU’s Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. He faced the following charges:

  • Third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter: Not guilty
  • Reckless homicide: Not guilty
  • Tampering with evidence: Not guilty
  • Eight counts of hazing: Guilty
  • Seven counts of failure to comply with underage alcohol laws: Guilty
Ohio human trafficking bust: 9 men called ‘pure filth’ by attorney general
Jacob Krinn, accused in the hazing death of Stone Foltz, walks toward the courtroom May 19, 2021. (NBC4 File Photo)

Jacob Krinn , 21, of Delaware, Ohio, faced the following charges:

  • First-degree felony involuntary manslaughter: Not guilty
  • Third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter: Not guilty
  • Reckless homicide: Not guilty
  • Felonious assault: Not guilty
  • Hazing: Guilty
  • Failure to comply with underage alcohol laws: Guilty
  • Obstructing official business: Guilty

Foltz was a sophomore at BGSU when he died on March 7, 2021 of fatal alcohol intoxication following an initiation event with the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity, otherwise known as PIKE, where he reportedly drank one liter of bourbon. The fraternity was suspended and charged by BGSU with six violations of the Code of Student Conduct.

15 arrested, drugs, guns, cash seized in CPD’s fourth ’Operation Unity’ campaign
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rs10D_0fsjqOvP00
Stone Foltz, 20, died of fatal alcohol intoxication on March 7, 2021 following an initiation ritual event at Bowling Green State University’s Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity.

In total, eight men face criminal charges related to Foltz’s death. All of them pleaded not guilty originally, but five — not including Krinn or Henricksen — later changed their pleas to guilty on some of the charges.

According to Rex Elliott, an attorney representing Foltz’s family, the 20-year-old was blindfolded on March 4 and led into a basement for something called a “Big-Little” drinking ritual. Foltz was allegedly told to drink a bottle of alcohol before he was able to go home. Around 10:30 p.m., members of the fraternity dropped him off at his apartment, and at 11 p.m. Foltz’s roommate found him unresponsive and called 911.

Foltz was rushed to the hospital — first the Wood County Hospital and later the Toledo Hospital — and was put on life support. His family kept him alive for four days so that he could donate his organs, Elliott said.

No more officers charged in Columbus protest misconduct case, prosecutor says

Foltz’s parents, Shari and Cory Foltz, released a statement after the jury announced its verdict:

“As we sat in the courtroom day after day listening to excruciating testimony about Stone’s final moments, we grieved. Not just for the senseless death of our beloved eldest son, but for the lives of the young men who are now being held accountable for their reckless and self-serving actions. It didn’t have to be this way, and make no mistake, it will happen again until Greek organizations and the universities that support them end hazing for good. We loved Stone deeply, and we lost him so young. We needed to hear the details and the truth about what happened to him that night, and we are grateful for the team that worked tirelessly to prosecute this case and the jury for their time and attention. While the trial is concluded, our commitment to Stone lives on. We will not rest until hazing is eradicated on all university campuses.”

Shari and Cory Foltz

Sam Shamansky, Krinn’s defense attorney, said he and his client are “overjoyed” that a jury found him and his fraternity brother Henricksen not guilty of involuntary manslaughter and reckless homicide.

The prosecutor’s office, Shamansky said, tried to “screw this kid (Krinn) every which way” to no avail.

“Our client for the last year and several months has been facing two counts of involuntary, manslaughter or one of which was a felony of the first degree and reckless homicide and felonious assaults and to be acquitted of all those counts and convicted of three misdemeanors is the greatest relief of his life,” Shamansky said.

Six other fraternity members pleaded guilty to several counts and will be sentenced on June 13:

  • Aaron Lehane , of Loveland, Ohio, pleaded guilty in October 2021 to hazing, obstructing justice, obstructing official business and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws.
  • Jarrett Prizel , of Olean, New York, pleaded guilty April 22 to reckless homicide, a third-degree felony.
  • Benjamin Boyers , of Sylvania, Ohio, pleaded guilty April 26 to reckless homicide in addition to obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony, and seven counts of hazing, all fourth-degree misdemeanors.
  • Canyon Caldwell , of Dublin, Ohio, pleaded guilty April 27 to a charge of obstructing justice and eight counts of misdemeanor hazing.
  • Niall Sweeney , Erie, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in September to felony tampering with evidence as well as misdemeanor hazing
  • Daylen Dunson , of Cleveland, pleaded guilty May 5 to several charges, including reckless homicide and tampering with evidence.

Elliott and Sean Alto, another attorney representing Foltz’s family, said the verdict sent a “clear message; hazing is a crime and those who partake in it will be held accountable.”

The two attorneys said the fraternity members involved in the case “mirrored learned behaviors that should have been stopped years ago.”

“Until people in power step up and end hazing or good, more wonderful families will be in the same position as the Foltz family—forced to sit in a courtroom replaying the excruciating last moments of their son’s completely unnecessary and senseless death,” Elliott and Alto wrote in an email.

Alex Solis, Deputy Chief of Staff at BGSU, also released a statement on behalf on the university.

“Of course, today’s jury verdict does not heal the heartbreak of Stone’s tragic death. BGSU will continue our work to honor him, focusing on our zero tolerance anti-hazing policy, hazing prevention education, and fostering a strong community of care and accountability for each of our current and future students and their families.”

Alex Solis
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
RNB Cincy 100.3

OHIO: Student Detained After ‘Credible Threats’ of School Shooting

My grandmother used to say “You can never be too careful”… and in today’s day, that statement can’t be more accurate. The United States of America is home to the most mass shootings across the globe, and the numbers aren’t even close. Less than two weeks after a deadly racist attack at a grocery store […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazing#Alcohol Intoxication#Violent Crime#Wcmh#Bowling Green University
WKBN

Ohio deputy involved in fatal shooting

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is dead and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) is investigating after he was reportedly shot by a Union County Sheriff’s Deputy.  According to Marysville police, a resident called 911 around 6:30 Monday night saying a man with a gun was at their home.   Police say the […]
cwcolumbus.com

New Zealand runner left for dead in hit-and-run returns to Ohio to finish charity run

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A New Zealand professor who was told he may not run again after he was hit by a truck in Madison County returned on Memorial Day to finish his run. Nick Ashill, a marketing professor from New Zealand was hit by a dark pickup truck on August 2, 2017, along the westbound lane of Route 40 near the Madison/Clark County line.
COLUMBUS, OH
WTOL 11

Police officer injured in struggle with suspect booked at Lucas County jail

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo police officer was injured Saturday night during a skirmish with a recently arrested suspect at the Lucas County jail. Steven Marcele, 45, was booked and began fighting with deputies about 10 p.m., according to a police report. Police claim Marcele was kicking his legs and an officer identified as D. Lett felt a sharp pain in his lower abdomen while attempting to subdue Marcele.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Woman and 17-year-old girl robbed while riding scooters in east Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A woman and a 17-year-old girl were robbed at gunpoint Monday night while riding scooters in east Toledo. According to a police report, Chelsie Livingston, 31, and the minor noticed a red van was following them in the 600 block of Federal Street when Black male suspects jumped out of the vehicle and rushed them. One suspect pointed a gun at Livingston while trying to take her purse, and another suspect chased after the 17-year-old.
TOLEDO, OH
TheHorse.com

EHM Case Confirmed in Ohio

On May 27 the Ohio State Department of Agriculture reported one case of equine herpesvirus myeloencephalopathy—the virus’ neurologic form—in Wayne County, Ohio. Fifteen horses were exposed, and the EHV-positive horse is under official quarantine. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from...
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
ashlandsource.com

Is there a Knox County link to the wild man mystery?

MOUNT VERNON -- Delaware County Sheriff T. B. Williams crept through the woods in the falling light, his deputies moving near him quietly in a line. Following the reports of local residents, the lawmen were gathered in Scioto Township, just past the transfer station that powered the interurban train line.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

15-year-old missing from Powell

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — The Powell Police Department said Tuesday that a 15-year-old boy has been missing since late Monday evening. Maddox Sky Murrey was last seen leaving his home at 11:53pm Monday with police reporting he may be enroute to Chillicothe. Murrey is 5’8″, 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with […]
POWELL, OH
10TV

'It's a tragic death': Brother of Marysville man killed by deputy shares his mental health struggles

MARYSVILLE, Ohio — The brother of the man who was fatally shot by a Union County Sheriff's Deputy in Marysville on Monday is talking about his mental health struggles. “It's a tragic death. So it's expected that family is this morning. I just take a little different approach to it because I'm in law enforcement,” said Jonathon Todhunter, brother of 33-year-old Matthew Todhunter who died last night from a shooting in Marysville.
MARYSVILLE, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

47K+
Followers
7K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy