ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Protest at Downing Street over treatment of low-paid workers after Gray report

By Danielle Desouza
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Acc0_0fsjq3TP00

Demonstrators have gathered outside Downing Street to protest against the treatment of low-paid workers such as cleaners and security guards in government buildings across London.

The protest followed the publication of Sue Gray’s report into parties in Downing Street during Covid-19 lockdowns, which found multiple examples of “unacceptable” treatment of security and cleaning staff in Number 10.

The demonstrators also called for “justice” for a Ministry of Justice cleaner, Emanuel Gomes, who died during the pandemic in April 2020 after working for five days with suspected Covid symptoms.

According to reports, a coroner recorded his official cause of death as hypertension of the heart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aJWsd_0fsjq3TP00

United Voices of the World (UVW) – the union Mr Gomes was part of, which represents cleaners and security guards in government buildings – organised the demonstration and called for better treatment of staff.

Chants including “justice for Emanuel” and “one rule for them and another rule for us” were shouted, while others banged drums to make enough noise for those in Downing Street to hear.

Vicente Mendez, a friend of Mr Gomes, attended the protest and said he was “very grateful” to everyone who had turned out to show their support.

Tea light candles, flowers and A4 posters with Mr Gomes’s face on them were laid along the road.

In her report into partygate, published on Wednesday, Ms Gray wrote: “I found that some staff had witnessed or been subjected to behaviours at work which they had felt concerned about but at times felt unable to raise properly.

“I was made aware of multiple examples of a lack of respect and poor treatment of security and cleaning staff. This was unacceptable.”

The report also said staff members “drank excessively” at the Downing Street Christmas party on December 18 2020, and a cleaner found red wine was spilled on one wall the next morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IrE1n_0fsjq3TP00

Petros Elia, UVW general secretary, said: “We’re not in the least bit surprised by the revelations in the Sue Gray report. We have thousands of members who work as cleaners and security guards and these workers face disrespect and discrimination on a daily basis in offices and government buildings across London, not just in Downing Street.

“It is outrageous to have rowdy and illegal parties during the pandemic but to then expect cleaners to mop up after you and to pay them, as well as porters and security guards, poverty wages and deny them full sick pay is abhorrent.

“Most of the cleaners and security guards out there are ethnic minority workers, black, brown and migrant people, who are disproportionately impacted by poor working conditions and racialised inequalities.

“We represent cleaners at the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) who had to walk off the job during the pandemic because they were not given adequate PPE and were denied full sick pay, which they eventually won for Covid-19 absences.

One of our members who worked as a cleaner at the MoJ tragically died an untimely and avoidable death. That’s how far the levels of disrespect and mistreatment went and goes towards low-paid workers.”

Zack Polanski, a member of the Green Party and the London Assembly, spoke at the protest to show his solidarity.

He told the PA news agency: “Like anyone, whether they’re a politician or a member of the public, I made lots of sacrifices during Covid and there were lots of times when I couldn’t see friends or family.

“But we all knew those were the rules and we knew we were doing it for the good of the country, which makes it even more egregious that the people in power are breaking the rules.”

A No 10 spokesman said: “The Prime Minister has been appalled by the findings in Sue Gray’s report around behaviour towards treatment of security and cleaning staff.

“He has personally apologised to these dedicated members of staff, expects anyone who behaved in that way to apologise, and we are committed to addressing the full findings and recommendations in the report.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘No final decision’ taken over controversial asylum centre in Yorkshire village

The government has taken “no final decision” on its plan to house 1,500 asylum seekers at a former RAF base in a small North Yorkshire village, it has emerged.Announced by the Home Office last month, the idea prompted outrage from residents in Linton-on-Ouse, which is currently home to around 600 people.The local MP Kevin Hollinrake also said he disapproved of the proposal, as did Hambleton district council, which threatened to take legal action against the government.Although the first 60 asylum seekers were supposed to arrive at RAF Linton by Tuesday, ministers have seemingly decided to delay its conversion into a...
POLITICS
The Independent

National Lottery could be suspended for first time in 28 year history due to ownership row

A legal row over ownership could result in the National Lottery being suspended for the first time in nearly three decades.Camelot has run the game ever since it was launched in the early 1990s But the Gambling Commission in April confirmed plans to transfer the licence to rival operator Allwyn Entertainment.The commission, which is responsible for regulating the betting industry, said in papers submitted to the high court that Camelot has launched a legal challenge against the move.Camelot was due to transfer the lottery ownership to Allwyn on 1 February 2024. The legal proceedings, however, mean the timetable could...
LOTTERY
The Independent

Drought reveals ruins of 3,400-year-old city at bottom of reservoir

Much of Iraq has seen devastating drought conditions over the past year, leaving people and crops searching for water.As a result the reservoir behind the Mosul dam, the country’s largest, has shrunk considerably and revealed areas of the lake-bed usually underwater. In one location, the drought revealed the 3,400-year-old ruins of a city from around the same time that King Tutankhamun ruled Egypt.A team of archaeologists believe it to be the remnants of a city from the Mittani Kingdom which ruled an area, now northern Iraq and Syria, for a few hundred years during the Bronze Age.Earlier this year,...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Guards#Downing Street#Protest#Gray#Ministry Of Justice#Covid#Partygate
The Independent

Afghan man who came to UK as child tried to take his own life after being threatened with removal to Rwanda

An Afghan man who came to the UK as a child says he tried to take his own life after being told he faces deportation to Rwanda under the government’s new asylum removal policy.Hakim Khan, 32, told The Independent he would “rather die” than be sent to the east African nation after he was detained at Brook House removal centre this month.“I tried to take my life the day before yesterday ... I just want to be free, I want to be with my family, I want to be a human,” the asylum seeker, who first arrived in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Earthquake rocks Midlands as residents report ‘houses shaking’

An earthquake shook parts of the Midlands on Monday afternoon.Residents of Staffordshire and Shropshire reported feeling a tremor, with some saying their houses rocked from side to side.The British Geological Survey (BGS) issued an alert for seismic activity detected at 3.36pm in Wem, Shropshire.The BGS detected a tremor striking 8km below ground at a magnitude of 3.8 – the strongest in the UK for months.Affected areas included Shrewsbury, Telford, Wellington, Stafford and Stoke-on-Trent.Locals reported doors slamming and furniture moving as the shockwaves travelled around Shropshire and surrounding counties for a few seconds.Caroline and Paul Blair, from Whitchurch some 10 miles...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Schoolgirl dragged by hair and stamped on by ‘gang’ during Liverpool street fight

A schoolgirl was dragged by the hair and stamped on by a group of teenagers in Liverpool as others filmed the attack.The 13-year-old was walking home on Saturday 21 May when she was followed by a “gang of seven”, according to her mother.In the shocking video, the girl is dragged to the floor and punched by another female, who then stamps on her head. According to the Liverpool Echo, the attack was only stopped when a couple in a passing car intervened and the footage was later shared on Snapchat.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Victim shares pride in helping to jail ‘dangerous’ modern slavery gangAndy Murray voices anger after ‘unbelievably upsetting’ Texas school shootingDublin Airport passengers sing together as they face long check-in queue
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Eurostar ‘chaos’ at St Pancras as half term and jubilee travel misery continues

Eurostar passengers were forced to queue along roads outside London’s St Pancras station on Tuesday – the latest chaos to hit travellers this week as airports continue to struggle.A train fault led to long delays for those checking in to depart for Paris and Brussels.Angry passengers took to social media, with one Twitter user calling it an “absolute shambles.” while another estimated that there was “more than 500m of queue”.Ian Freeman posted a picture of heavy queues, saying: “Total shambles at #stpancras #eurostar @EurostarUK.“Thousands of people, queues snaking around the station, out into the street and back in again. Shocking...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Protests
The Independent

Minister unable to convert ‘universally understood’ imperial measurements

A government minister today struggled to convert metric measures into what Downing Street has called “universally understood” imperial units. Lord Parkinson appeared perplexed when quizzed on the conversion amid reports the government will open a consultation on reviving imperial measures.Appearing on Sky News, the arts minister was first asked how many ounces are in a pound - to which he incorrectly said 14.Host Kay Burley continued: “If you are ordering a pound of sausages, approximately how many grams of sausages are you getting? 250, 350, 450, or 550?”Cambridge University-educated Lord Parkinson hesitantly chose the first answer - again, incorrect...
POLITICS
The Independent

Dublin airport chaos continues after passengers were warned they ‘may miss flights’ due to queues

The chaos continues at Dublin airport today, as snaking queues reportedly started building up in the early hours of this morning.A passenger shared video filmed at 3.40am, in which long lines can be seen waiting for security.“Queues thick with people growing in depth too,” tweeted Dr Barrett, alongside the footage. “Management well aware for months – worse it’s getting.”They added: “Time through security display has been turned off ... sums it up really.”3:40am @gavreilly - queues thick with people growing in depth too. Management well aware for months - worse it’s getting. pic.twitter.com/x1E8kpDUPM— PaedsHaemDoc (@dr_barrett) May 30, 2022Another traveller,...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Rees-Mogg hails chance to abolish EU restriction on vacuum cleaners as one of top ‘Brexit opportunities’

Jacob Rees-Mogg’s office has listed scrapping EU regulations on vacuum cleaners as one of the “most interesting” ideas it has received for how to capitalise on the UK’s newfound Brexit freedom.Following his appointment in February as minister for Brexit opportunities and government efficiency, Mr Rees-Mogg launched an appeal in the Daily Express for the paper’s readers to come forward with ideas for how he could fulfil his new brief.“Government is not the centre of all knowledge and wisdom. Actually there is a much greater wisdom with the British people as a whole,” Mr Rees-Mogg had said, pledging to push to...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Indian government procures DNA kits to study ‘racial purity’ of population

The Indian government’s bid to acquire DNA testing kits to trace the “purity of races” of its 1.4 billion population has met with a backlash.India’s culture ministry has allocated a Rs 10 crore (£1m) budget for the project and is in the midst of acquiring DNA-profiling kits and equipment to establish genetic history, reported The New Indian Express newspaper.The government claims it wants to study the genetic diversion of India’s population with the help of the project.The acquisition process began after a meeting two months ago between ministry secretary Govind Mohan and archaeologist Vasant S Shinde along with other...
INDIA
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: Lord Geidt warns ministerial code at risk of ‘ridicule’

Boris Johnson’s ethics adviser Lord Geidt has warned that the ministerial code is at risk of “ridicule”, as he urged the prime minister to set out in public why he did not believe his Partygate fine represented a breach.Mr Johnson insisted in response that he “did not breach” the code, citing “past precendents” of ministerial breaches “where there was no intent to break the law”, his public apology, and his having “corrected the parliamentary record”. It comes as Andrea Leadsom became the latest Tory MP to turn on Boris Johnson amid the fallout from Sue Gray’s damning report into...
POLITICS
The Independent

Bradford named UK City of Culture 2025

Bradford has been crowned the UK City of Culture 2025, Nadine Dorries, the culture secretary, has announced.The West Yorkshire city fought off tough competition from County Durham, Southampton and Wrexham County Borough to clinch the coveted title.It will receive £270,000 in initial funding to help it develop its plans for 2025, and will also be eligible for a £3 million grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.Bradford will follow from Coventry, the current holder of the title and those behind the bid believe it will generate £700m.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tory MP says imperial measurements are part of our 'national heritage and culture'Ukrainian pilots brave ‘suicidal’ missions to deliver aid to besieged MariupolBiden laments devastation of ‘preventable’ gun deaths in wake of Texas shooting
LOTTERY
The Independent

Police threatened with fines for unlawfully seizing rape victims’ personal information

Police have been unlawfully obtaining rape victims’ school and medical records and must stop or face sanctions and fines, a watchdog has said.The Information Commissioner’s office (ICO) has released a legal opinion on data gathering in sexual offence investigations that aims to enforce compliance with the law.It says that police have been violating data protection laws and that if they do not follow the requirements set out “it is likely that the ICO will take enforcement action”.John Edwards, the Information Commissioner, told The Independent that the document - called “Who’s under investigation?” - was a “line in the sand”.“We’re going...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Family who fled war in Ukraine reunite with dog after eight weeks of quarantine

A family who fled Ukraine have been reunited with their dog after he spent two months in UK quarantine.Mike, his wife Alla and mother-in-law Valentyna travelled from Kyiv to north-east England with Archie, who helped keep their spirits up on the 2,000-mile journey. But after arriving in the UK, their pet was quarantined for eight weeks.“He kept us sane and amused, it felt like he saved us in a way,” Mike said of Archie. “Because of the quarantine, it felt like we couldn't save him and we let him down.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Russian army ‘on brink of collapse’ – follow liveWhy did Russia invade Ukraine? The conflict explainedSign The Independent’s petition to help the people of Ukraine
PETS
The Independent

Aviation chaos: We need to talk about Brexit

June 2021 was the first full month of that year in which anything beyond a skeleton aviation industry could operate to, from and within the UK.Travellers had only just been released from the 19-week international travel ban; Portugal was the only major country on the quarantine-free “green list” (a status it would lose just days later).The UK aviation industry was crushed, and every time it tried to rise from the wreckage of hopes, dreams and profits the government would come up with another nonsensical rule to discourage travel. Who could forget “amber plus”, the category invented just before the main...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Police tell Manchester Airport passengers their holidays are cancelled amid travel chaos

Police have been drafted into Manchester Airport to tell furious passengers their holidays have been cancelled amid more travel misery.Officers had to deliver the disappointing news to ‘hundreds’ of people that had booked a TUI trip, explaining they would not be jetting off to Greece as planned.According to Manchester Evening News, some passengers had already experienced an eight-hour wait at the airport, while others had already received texts from TUI to say their holiday had been cancelled.“This has been cancelled, you won’t be going today,” an officer can be heard saying.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Long queues at Manchester Airport continue into TuesdaySchoolgirl dragged by hair and stamped on by ‘gang’ during Liverpool street fightAndy Murray voices anger after ‘unbelievably upsetting’ Texas school shooting
TRAVEL
The Independent

Retailers could be fined up to £1m for selling knives to children

Retailers could be fined up to £1 million for selling knives to children under new draft sentencing guidelines.Two guidelines apply separately to individual shop owners and large retailers who fail to ensure they have adequate safeguards in place to prevent the sale of knives to under 18s in England and Wales, either in-store or online.There are currently no sentencing guidelines for selling knives to minors, which is prosecuted by Trading Standards and dealt with in magistrates’ courts.Large organisations with a turnover or equivalent of £50m could be fined up to £1m, while individuals who operate small shops could be fined...
RETAIL
The Independent

‘There’s no quick fix’: Brexit could spark potato shortage in Ireland, experts warn

Brexit could lead to a significant shortage of potatoes for Irish consumers by 2023, experts have warned.Prior to the UK’s departure from the EU, the majority of potato seed used by Irish farmers for varieties such as Kerr Pinks, Golden Wonders and British Queens had been imported from Scotland.But under post-Brexit rules and following the UK’s departure from the single market, exports of seed potatoes – those not consumed but used to plant other potatoes – from Scotland to Ireland are no longer allowed.While many in Ireland are hopeful that the changes will spark a revival of home-grown Irish seed...
ECONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

674K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy