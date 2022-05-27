Over $450,000 announced for rubber mulch projects

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Used tires have been recycled, and money has been made available to many Kentucky counties.

Governor Andy Beshear and Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman announced that $452,500 in grant funding has been awarded for benches, picnic tables, walkways and poured-in-place playground surfacing projects that utilize recycled waste tires.

The press release states that the grants are from the Waste Tire Trust Fund, established by the 1998 Kentucky General Assembly to receive a $2 fee from each retail sale of a new tire in the state. The fund helps manage the approximately five million scrap tires generated in Kentucky each year and promotes the development of markets for recycled tire products.

“These projects are a great way to recycle used tires, which helps the environment and provides better recreation facilities for those communities,” Gov. Beshear said. “Getting outdoors, especially as we look to socialize during the summer months, promotes a safer, healthy lifestyle.”

Secretary Goodman applauded all those that applied for the funding. “The cabinet is very pleased to make this funding available,” she said. “Everyone benefits when these projects are done.”

Within the Tri-State, only one county has benefitted from this – Ohio County. The Ohio County grant was made out to the Ohio County Fiscal Court, for the Ohio County Park’s Poured-In-Place Playground. The grant amount is $16,000. Other counties that got this grant include Adair, Boyle, Breathitt, Bullitt, Butler, Estill, Kenton, McCracken, Oldham, Perry, Robertson, Todd, and Trimble.

