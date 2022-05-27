ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Over $450,000 announced for rubber mulch projects

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Used tires have been recycled, and money has been made available to many Kentucky counties.

Governor Andy Beshear and Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman announced that $452,500 in grant funding has been awarded for benches, picnic tables, walkways and poured-in-place playground surfacing projects that utilize recycled waste tires.

Gov. Beshear highlights economic development projects

The press release states that the grants are from the Waste Tire Trust Fund, established by the 1998 Kentucky General Assembly to receive a $2 fee from each retail sale of a new tire in the state. The fund helps manage the approximately five million scrap tires generated in Kentucky each year and promotes the development of markets for recycled tire products.

“These projects are a great way to recycle used tires, which helps the environment and provides better recreation facilities for those communities,” Gov. Beshear said. “Getting outdoors, especially as we look to socialize during the summer months, promotes a safer, healthy lifestyle.”

SITEX creating more jobs with Kentucky investment

Secretary Goodman applauded all those that applied for the funding. “The cabinet is very pleased to make this funding available,” she said. “Everyone benefits when these projects are done.”

Within the Tri-State, only one county has benefitted from this – Ohio County. The Ohio County grant was made out to the Ohio County Fiscal Court, for the Ohio County Park’s Poured-In-Place Playground. The grant amount is $16,000. Other counties that got this grant include Adair, Boyle, Breathitt, Bullitt, Butler, Estill, Kenton, McCracken, Oldham, Perry, Robertson, Todd, and Trimble.

WEHT/WTVW

‘Back on Track’ kids event coming to Evansville

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) - According to the Indiana Department of Health, more than 16% of Vanderburgh County K-12 students are behind on their routine shots. This was caused by the mass cancellation of doctor’s appointments due to the pandemic. This is especially a concern in Vanderburgh County because twelfth graders are 21% behind on their vaccinations and will age out of programs that track vaccinations at 18.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Dawson Springs awarded revitalization grant

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) – Dawson Springs is getting $750,000 dollars from the National Park Service (NPS) as they continue on the road to recovery. The Western Kentucky town is one of eleven communities across the country to receive a Paul Bruhn Revitalization Grant. The Pennyrile Area Development District says the grant will help create […]
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Fallen Muhlenberg County veteran honored in Frankfort

(WEHT) – On this Memorial Day, the Kentucky National Guard honored those who lost their lives in service to our country. Thirteen names were added to the Kentucky National Guard memorial in Frankfort. Governor Andy Beshear spoke to honor the fallen veterans. “We’re here today to honor those Kentuckians who service in defense of the […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville veteran organization in need of laundry supplies

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — The American Legion Auxiliary, Kapperman Post #44 in Newburgh is asking for your help to support a local veteran organization in need. The Post says laundry supplies are needed at Lucas Place II, an organization in Evansville that provides permanent supportive housing for homeless veterans with disabilities. “This is a great […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

