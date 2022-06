After Day 1 of the 2 Day Section 1, 3A tourney in Lake City. Freshman Archie Nelson in 6th with a 74, Junior Drew Teeter in 7th with a 75, and Senior Tucker McKinney in 9th with a 76. Tournament wraps up Wednesday. Girls Golf. After Day 1 of the...

ALBERT LEA, MN ・ 7 HOURS AGO