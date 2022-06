O'FALLON, Ill. — Three more people were charged in connection with the shooting death of a restaurant worker in O'Fallon, Illinois. According to a press release from the Major Case Squad, 17-year-old Nathan Smith and 18-year-old Darrayvia D. Crump were charged with first-degree murder and 38-year-old Nina Smith was charged with obstruction of justice in connection with the May 22 killing of Ivan Marshall. It comes about a week after 18-year-old Nautica Young was charged with murder in connection with the incident.

