Memorial Day services, ceremonies in ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — This coming weekend is a three-day stretch to some, but to others, it means more than anything.

Memorial Day recognizes US military personnel who lost their lives while fighting for the United States and serving in the armed forces. The day honors the men and women who lay their lives on the line for their country as well as the sacrifices they have to make. They leave their homes and families behind and everything they know.

Many government offices will be closed on Monday. There will also be a number of ceremonies held in Eastern North Carolina as part of the day.

Cities and towns in the area will be using this day to acknowledge the lives lost.

J acksonville

Mount Olive

Greenville

New Bern

