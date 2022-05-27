Enhanced DUI enforcement this weekend
The Pima County Sheriff's Department is planning to increase DUI enforcement this Memorial Day weekend.
The Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety has awarded utilizing equipment; deputies will take part in planned operations which are focused enforcement efforts on DUI violations.
This is a zero tolerance initiative in order to have a greater effect on traffic safety, so individual planing to consume alcohol as part of their holiday plans should plan to designate a sober driver, call a taxi or rideshare.
According to deputies, 30 fatal collisions occurred on county roadways throughout 2021, many of which involved drivers impaired by alcohol or drugs.
——-
Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 . Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram or LinkedIn .
Comments / 3