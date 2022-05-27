ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

7 best things to do in Colorado this Memorial Day weekend

By Óscar Contreras
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25eHrv_0fsjlRrd00

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Amp the cause at Denver Day of Rock

Denver Day of Rock is a one-day music festival benefitting the work of Amp the Cause. This free event features four stages of live music along Denver’s LoDo District. More info. here .

2. In the mood for some outdoor art? Check out the Denver Arts Festival

The summer arts festival season will open with the 23rd Annual Denver Arts Festival, May 28-29, at Conservatory Green in Central Park. xperience fine art and fine crafts from over 140 Colorado and national Artists. You can make a day of it with plenty of art to see, wine tasting from La Crema Winery, food trucks, adult beverages, plus free live music both days. There is the Kids Art Zone where kids can create their own paintings to take home with them.

3. Lace up for the BOLDERBoulder, which returns after a 2-year hiatus

One of the biggest races in the U.S. – if the most the most fun – returns to Boulder this weekend after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. The BOLDERBoulder is taking place Memorial Day - one of the largest gatherings for the holiday weekend. More info. here .

4. Finished running? Head to the Boulder Creek Festival afterward

Don’t want to travel far to kick-off the summer in the Front Range? Then head over to the Boulder Creek Festival! There will be lots of music, great eats, kids’ activities, a market, fitness classes, a fine art expo and more. Head here for more info .

5. Head to the Pikes Peak region for the Meadow Grass Music Festival

MeadowGrass Music Festival kicks off summer in the Pikes Peak region. The event, which happens over Memorial Day weekend, is known for attracting up-and-coming talent from the region and all over the world. There will also be kids’ activities, workshops, yoga, late-night shows for campers and more. The three-day event takes place in Black Forest, Colorado. More info. here .

6. Want something fun in the mountains? The Festival of the Brewpubs is happening this weekend

Arapahoe Basin will host the Festival of the Brewpubs this Sunday at Mountain Goat Plaza. Come out for some super-scenic beer sampling from dozens of breweries. $50 gets you unlimited beer sampling. More info. here .

7. Down for a free concert? The Levitt Pavilion’s where you’ll want to be

Levitt Pavilion Denver’s 2022 free concert summer season is underway and will run through early October. This weekend, enjoy music from the Gasoline Lollipops with Jimbo Darville & the Truckadours, and The Polish Ambassador.

Comments / 0

Related
Westword

Fifteen Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

The holiday's over, but the fun isn't. The first week of June is packed with free entertainment, with options ranging from brand-new events to resurrected traditions. Watch for our First Friday roundup and a list of ticketed activities worth the price of admission later this week. For now, keep reading for fifteen free events to put on your calendar:
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Widespread Rain For The Front Range, Summer Snow In The Mountains

DENVER (CBS4) – An unusually cold for after Memorial Day will cross Colorado Tuesday and Wednesday bringing rain, snow, and temperatures that are 20 degrees cooler than normal. The first day of meteorological summer on Wednesday (June 1) will include up to a foot of snow for the higher mountains near the Continental Divide. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued from 3 p.m. Tuesday until 12 p.m. on Wednesday for the I-70 corridor from Georgetown to Copper Mountain, US 40 over Berthoud Pass, US 6 over Loveland Pass, and the entire Rocky Mountain National Park region. Advisories in June are not...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Arts Festival#Conservatory Green#Bolderboulder
95 Rock KKNN

Actors Who Once Called Colorado Their Home

Colorado is no stranger to celebrities in the state. Over the years, plenty of famous actors and actresses have called the Centennial State home at one time or another. Names like Roseann Bar, Tim Allen, Elvira, and many others are all included in the photo gallery below of 60 famous actors who once called Colorado home.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
OutThere Colorado

Up to 18 inches of snow expected in parts of Colorado

More precipitation is anticipated in Colorado to start the week, expected to land as snow along the mountains of the Northern Front Range. Between Tuesday and Wednesday night, up to 18 inches of snow is expected to land along the Continental Divide, in the mountains west of Boulder and in the area of I-70. In a high-end forecast scenario, totals would still top out at about 18 inches, but deeper snow would be much more widespread in the aforementioned region.
BOULDER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Chilly Rain Returns Tuesday, Foothills Snow Possible Down To 7,000 Feet

DENVER (CBS4) – Memorial Day ended up being pretty nice for most of Colorado after a cool and cloudy start in the northern counties. It was a rather windy day statewide with widespread gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range. Afternoon temps on the southeast plains climbed into the 80s while it was only in the lower 40s in the north-central part of the state, such as around Estes Park. Many people in the northern mountains woke up to some fresh snow Monday morning, including around Steamboat Springs and Winter Park. Up to 3 inches of the white stuff...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Social Sightings: Two New Food Halls Are Opening Soon

Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is your quick look at interesting food tidbits that we've spotted recently. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead. How many food halls can the Denver area...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Neighborhood In Arvada On Alert After Sightings Of A Roaming Young Bear

(CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife says they have received numerous reports of a bear roaming through Arvada over the past week. Dan Patino told CBS4 he spotted a bear roaming around his neighborhood near Griffith Station Park in Arvada. Initially he says he wasn’t sure what he was looking at. “The last thing you think of is a bear, you go hike in the mountains when do you ever see a bear? Never. But to be here in a park in a city or metro area it’s just odd,” he said. Sure enough it was a bear spending a Saturday afternoon in...
ARVADA, CO
Westword

Why Fourteen Fox31/Channel 2 Stars Have Left the Stations Since Last Year

Denver TV stations have long experienced significant turnover, with reporters and anchors typically leaving one outlet in favor of another. But over the past year-plus, the pace of such departures has increased markedly, and many of those moving on have done so not to climb the broadcast-journalism ladder, but to start over in entirely new careers.
DENVER, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy