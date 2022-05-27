ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Investigation: No retaliation against COVID-19 whistleblower

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

There's nothing to indicate the Florida Department of Health told an employee to falsify COVID-19 data and she wasn't fired out of retaliation, according to a state investigator's report released this month.

Former department employee Rebekah Jones received national attention when she raised questions about the state's COVID-19 dashboard and claimed she was fired for exposing problems. The state said she was fired for insubordination after being reprimanded several times.

An inspector general's 268-page report found no evidence of wrongdoing or retaliation by the department.

Jones, a Democrat who is running for the U.S. House seat now held by Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, is also facing criminal charges after authorities said she illegally accessed the Department of Health's computer system to send a message to 1,750 people and downloaded confidential data and saved it to her devices.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebekah Jones
Person
Matt Gaetz
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
18K+
Followers
62K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy