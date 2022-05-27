ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Body Of NJ Boater Found After Three Weeks Missing

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LYkVZ_0fsjkMnr00
Richard O'Day Photo Credit: Special to Daily Voice

The body of a New Jersey boater who went missing on May 1 has been recovered, his family said.

Richard O'Day, 54, of Rumson, took his 27-foot Grady White Freedom out out from a private dock on Polly's Pond on May 1, NJ Advance Media says.

The boat was spotted by a passer-by anchored, with O'Day's keys and wallet on board. But O'Day himself was gone.

O'Day's body was found Monday, May 23 from Sandy Hook Bay, O'Day's daughter announced on Instagram.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

South Jersey Woman, 56, Killed When Boat Sinks

A 56-year-old woman from Cumberland County was killed when a boat she was on sank near Atlantic City, authorities said. The 20-foot Bayliner boat capsized at 8:02 a.m. on Monday, May 30, in Absecon Bay, according to New Jersey State Police. The woman who died was identified as Lisa Maxey...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Meriden Police Search For Missing Man

Police have asked the public for help locating a missing 69-year-old Connecticut man who was last seen over the weekend. Julio Pacheco left his home in New Haven County at about 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, according to an announcement from the Meriden Police Department on Tuesday, May 31.
MERIDEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Jersey#Boater#Sandy Hook#Nj Advance Media#Instagram#Daily Voice
New Jersey 101.5

A new warning system is hitting the Jersey Shore

Last year in South Seaside Park in Berkley Township, Keith Pinto was killed by a lightning strike. He was a lifeguard there and was only 19 years old. It happened at White Sands Beach by 21st Avenue on August 30. Eight people, four of them lifeguards, were struck by the lightning but only Pinto died.
BRICK, NJ
Daily Voice

Paterson Detectives Nab Fleeing Teen With Gun

Paterson police detectives quickly chased down a 17-year-old East Orange resident who they said was carrying a handgun. Detectives Luis Roca, Joseph Aboyoun, Brian Culmone, John Traynor and Kenneth Kerwin were on a special detail focusing on reducing violent crime, quality of life offenses and weapons incidents when they spotted the teen at the corner of Union Avenue and Jasper Street over the Memorial Day weekend.
PATERSON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Bear near the beach: Atlantic Highlands, NJ police share sighting

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS — A black bear was spotted in a community much more accustomed to the occasional dolphin sighting, heading into Memorial Day weekend. On Friday, the Atlantic Highlands Police Department shared several updates about "multiple black bear sightings in the area of Upper East Highland Avenue and Lenape Woods."
Daily Voice

South Jersey Man, 50, Charged In DUI Crash That Killed State Police Telecommunicator

A Camden County man has been charged in connection with a fatal crash that killed a State Police public safety telecommunicator in Burlington County, authorities said. New Jersey State Police have charged Regis A. Vitale Jr., 50, of Waterford Works, for vehicular homicide as the result of a fatal head-on crash involving Daryl ‘Skip’ Akers Jr., 62, of Bridgeton, the State Police employee.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Hunterdon Regional football player riding skateboard struck on NJ’s Route 202

FLEMINGTON — A 15-year-old boy operating an electric skateboard was struck by a vehicle on Route 202 early Monday morning. The Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office said the teen was hit around 2:20 a.m. at the intersection with Reaville Road, according to Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office Capt. Paul Approvato. The driver, of Bayonne, stayed at the crash scene, Approvato said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

South Jersey Pair Arrested In Fatal Shooting Of 15-Year-Old Boy: Prosecutor

Two men from Cumberland County have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 15-year-old Vineland High School student, authorities said. On Friday, May 27, Deshawn T. Bowen, 23, of Bridgeton and Rohdane E. Watson, Jr., 18, of Vineland were both charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.
VINELAND, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
283K+
Followers
43K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy