Authorities confirmed that two people were killed and at least 20 others were injured after a serious car crash in Lincoln, Nebraska during the Americruise event on Sunday. Lincoln police said that two vehicles collided at an intersection and the force from the crash sent both vehicles into a crowd of bystanders who’d gathered to watch the annual Memorial Day event. The Americruise event attracts motorists to Lincoln each Memorial Day weekend to show off their cars and cruise the streets.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 18 HOURS AGO