You Can Buy Kate Middleton's Posh Velvet Headband For Under $60 Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Among the styles and trends that are making a comeback, there’s one we are so pleased to see. Then again, this accessory never really went out of style, but it definitely got a fresh, vintage-inspired new look. Headbands are here, and we’re pleased to say we don’t think they’re going anywhere thanks to trendsetters like Kate Middleton . The Duchess of Cambridge isn’t often photographed wearing headbands, but when she is, she makes them look just as good as any tiara. One of her favorite brands, Lele Sadoughi, features two dupes of a headband the duchess wore back in 2020 — and they’re both under $60.

When Kate Middleton stepped onto Irish soil in March 2020, she looked as festive as ever . The mother of three sported a beautiful green ensemble and accessorized her look with a simple black velvet headband. Naturally, we scoured the internet to find the headband and discovered the style was discontinued. Fortunately, Lele Sadoughi features two styles that are very similar , so let’s take a look at those headbands below.

Jet Velvet Gigi Headband

The Jet Velvet Gigi Headband combines simplicity and elegance with total ease. This headband is 3/4″ wide by 3/8” height and features a 1/2″ comfort fit width band — so no more headband headaches for you! The headband is perfect for any occasion, be it work, a night out, or a day running errands. It’ll add a bit of sparkle to your look in no time.

Jet Velvet Headband

We’ve loved seeing knotted headbands make a comeback, and this one has to be at the top of our must-have list. The Jet Velvet Headband features a knot that will surely catch the eye of passersby. At just $25, you’ll get so much use out of this headband as your go-to accessory for practically any and every outfit. It’ll be sure to complete a look. But no matter which style you choose, one thing’s for sure — these headbands will make you feel like a duchess wearing a tiara as soon as you put them on.

