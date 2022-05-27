ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butch Miller concedes to Burt Jones in Republican primary for lieutenant governor

By Dave Williams | Capitol Beat
 4 days ago
Burt Jones

Georgia Senate President Pro Tempore Butch Miller conceded defeat Friday in a tight race for the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor.

With 100% of the vote counted, state Sen. Burt Jones, R-Jackson, received 50.07% of the vote, narrowly avoiding a runoff with Miller, R-Gainesville, who finished second in a four-way race with 31.12% of the vote.

“I hoped for a different outcome in the election, but the people have spoken, and the votes have now been counted,” Miller said Friday. “Earlier today, I spoke with and congratulated the victor, Burt Jones, and wish him well. I look forward to supporting Burt in the upcoming general election.”

Jones doesn’t yet know who he will face in the general election in November. The Democratic nomination will be decided in a June 21 runoff between former Atlanta City Councilman Kwanza Hall and Charlie Bailey.

Hall won 31.3% of the vote in Tuesday’s primary, a contest that featured nine candidates. Bailey finished second to make the runoff with 17.6% of the vote.

Current Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, a Republican, is not seeking reelection.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

Darin Schierbaum named interim chief of Atlanta Police

Current Assistant Chief Darin Schierbaum has been named interim chief of the Atlanta Police Department. Mayor Andre Dickens made the announcement during a press conference about APD’s summer crimefighting plan at Westside Reservoir Park. Schierbaum, a 20-year veteran of the department, will replace Chief Rodney Bryant who is retiring in June. Dickens said a nationwide […] The post Darin Schierbaum named interim chief of Atlanta Police appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Georgians set early voting record ahead of Tuesday’s primaries

Early voting ahead of next week’s Georgia primaries ended Friday with an all-time high of more than 850,000 voters either casting a ballot in person or returning an absentee ballot. Those totals represented a 168% increase over early voting ahead of the last gubernatorial primaries in 2018 and a 212% jump over early voting turnout […] The post Georgians set early voting record ahead of Tuesday’s primaries appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Mayor thanks Atlanta voters for approving $750 million infrastructure package

Mayor Andre Dickens thanked Atlanta voters this morning for passing a $750 million infrastructure package during Tuesday’s primary and special election. Voters overwhelmingly approved passage of the three ballot referenda that make up the Moving Atlanta Forward initiative, including a $350 million transportation special local option sales tax (TSPLOST) and $400 million in infrastructure bonds. The […] The post Mayor thanks Atlanta voters for approving $750 million infrastructure package appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DeKalb school district to hold millage rate public hearings ￼

The DeKalb County Board of Education will hold three public meetings to hear from the public about their intention to raise the millage rate.  According to a press release, two meetings will be held on June 6, one virtual at 10:30 a.m. and one in-person at 6 p.m. at the Administrative and Instructional Complex located […] The post DeKalb school district to hold millage rate public hearings ￼ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Dunwoody to consider raising millage rate in addition to bond conversations￼

The city of Dunwoody will consider raising its millage rate for the first time since incorporation, according to conversations at a town hall meeting to discuss the possibility of a future bond referendum.  The city held its second town hall meeting to discuss the possibility of a bond at Dunwoody City Hall on May 24. […] The post Dunwoody to consider raising millage rate in addition to bond conversations￼ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Republican voters across Georgia say they support a vote on Buckhead cityhood

Georgia voters who pulled a Republican ballot in the May 24 primary overwhelmingly said Buckhead residents should be able to vote whether to break off from Atlanta to become their own city and create their own police force in response to rising crime rates.  Republican primary voters from the state’s 159 counties were asked several […] The post Republican voters across Georgia say they support a vote on Buckhead cityhood appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Waterfalls, wildflowers, and wine: Georgia’s mountains offer plenty

“Thar’s gold in them thar hills” — and also stunning waterfalls, breathtaking mountain vistas, charming small towns, pristine trout streams, award-winning wineries, quaint lodges, apple orchards, and on and on. They’re all in the splendid mountains of North Georgia about a two-hour drive from Atlanta. Whether you visit for a day, a long weekend or […] The post Waterfalls, wildflowers, and wine: Georgia’s mountains offer plenty appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Kemp suspends state gas tax through mid-July

As gasoline prices continue to soar, Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order on Thursday suspending the state fuel tax through mid-July. Kemp had previously suspended the 29.1 cent tax in mid-March, but that order was set to expire on May 31. He also renewed a state of emergency for supply chain disruptions, which will […] The post Kemp suspends state gas tax through mid-July appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Dunwoody considers increasing insurance coverage

The city of Dunwoody may increase its insurance liability limit for public officials and law enforcement.  During a Monday meeting, the Dunwoody City Council heard an agenda item that would increase the city’s “Public Official and Law Enforcement Liability Limit” of its insurance coverage from $1 million per incident to $3 million per incident. The […] The post Dunwoody considers increasing insurance coverage appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Buckhead Public Safety Task Force releases recommendations

The Buckhead Public Safety Task Force released a report on May 27 that includes recommendations on how to address crime in the north Atlanta community, such as expanding off-duty security patrols beyond the commercial core, lobbying for the Atlanta City Jail to reduce overcrowding at Fulton County, and strengthening regulations to shut down “bad actors” […] The post Buckhead Public Safety Task Force releases recommendations appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
City proposes spending surplus funds on arts and nature center expansions

The Dunwoody City Council is expected to consider spending surplus funds on expansions for the Spruill Center for the Arts and the Dunwoody Nature Center.  Members of the Dunwoody City Council and city staff discussed the idea at a May 6 meeting of the city’s Capital Prioritization Committee, which is in charge of prioritizing a […] The post City proposes spending surplus funds on arts and nature center expansions appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Brookhaven residents can dump household hazardous waste

Brookhaven and Chamblee residents can get rid of household hazardous waste such as paint, pesticides and cleaners at an appointment-only event on June 11. The Household Hazardous Waste Drive will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Plaza Fiesta at 4166 Buford Highway. Reservations are required. Live Thrive’s CHaRM is working with the cities […] The post Brookhaven residents can dump household hazardous waste appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Thousands of Atlanta streetlights installed, repaired

Nearly 3,000 streetlights have been installed, repaired or upgraded in Atlanta since last year as part of a partnership between the city and Georgia Power to improve safety and visibility and reduce crime and traffic crashes. The city’s “Light Up the Night” project was announced last year to increase its street lighting footprint by 10,000 […] The post Thousands of Atlanta streetlights installed, repaired appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
News Briefs: Civic Center redevelopment; school savings accounts; $150k grant for food nonprofit

Atlanta’s housing authority board has chosen New York-based Tishman Speyer and Atlanta’s H.J. Russell & Co. to transform the 14-acre Atlanta Civic Center property into a housing development. According to Atlanta Civic Circle, details are scant about the project other than 1,300 housing units are planned, including 430 marked as affordable affordable, for the property […] The post News Briefs: Civic Center redevelopment; school savings accounts; $150k grant for food nonprofit appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Dunwoody to combine open container districts￼

The city of Dunwoody has plans to consolidate some of its entertainment districts into one.  During a Monday meeting, the Dunwoody City Council took a first look at a new Perimeter Center Entertainment District, which would combine previous entertainment districts into one, allowing residents to take alcoholic beverages from one place to another.  “We have […] The post Dunwoody to combine open container districts￼ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Atlanta council members signal desire for Amtrak hub Downtown

Several Atlanta City Council members say Amtrak’s planned expansion of passenger rail should include Downtown where private developers are pouring billions of dollars to revitalize the city’s center. Councilmember Jason Dozier’s resolution urging Amtrak to consider Downtown Atlanta for a new hub was approved at the May 25 Transportation Committee. It has also been approved […] The post Atlanta council members signal desire for Amtrak hub Downtown appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
