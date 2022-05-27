Road work will begin next week on I-69 in Henderson

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Lane restrictions will begin on I-69 in Henderson County starting on May 31. The lane restrictions will be necessary for a contractor to work on holes, culverts and edge drains in the median before paving can occur.

The passing lanes on the northbound and southbound sides of I-69 will have lane restrictions. The work zone is between Royster Road and the US 41/I-69 interchange and mile markers 142 and 148.

Drivers may want to find another route while road construction is happening.

Traffic information for the 11 counties of KYTC Highway District 2 are available by going to www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict2 . The page can be viewed by those who do not have a Facebook account.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).