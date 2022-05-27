ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEHT/WTVW

Road work will begin next week on I-69 in Henderson

By Rhett Baxley
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UcFeK_0fsjfDOb00

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Lane restrictions will begin on I-69 in Henderson County starting on May 31. The lane restrictions will be necessary for a contractor to work on holes, culverts and edge drains in the median before paving can occur.

The passing lanes on the northbound and southbound sides of I-69 will have lane restrictions. The work zone is between Royster Road and the US 41/I-69 interchange and mile markers 142 and 148.

Braun, Buschon, and Young write letter to American and Delta to revive flights from EVV to Chicago and Detroit

Drivers may want to find another route while road construction is happening.

Traffic information for the 11 counties of KYTC Highway District 2 are available by going to www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict2 . The page can be viewed by those who do not have a Facebook account.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

State Road 62 to have traffic restrictions

POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has announced traffic restrictions for the Wabash River bridge on State Road 62 in Posey County. INDOT says starting on or around June 14, traffic restrictions will be put in place on SR 62 crossing the Wabash River. These restrictions will be put in […]
POSEY COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Downtown Jasper to receive new look soon

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — Renovations have begun in Downtown Jasper! City officials say a revitalization project is underway. Crews will first start building a new waterline. According to officials, no street closures are planned at this time. The waterline is expected to be completed by January 4 with work on the northeast quadrant beginning on […]
JASPER, IN
wevv.com

Road closures coming to Evansville this week

Memorial Day week is upon us and with it comes road construction that may affect your travels this week. Altstadt Plumbing will be closing Buchanan Road between N. St. Joseph Avenue and the entrance to Mesker Park Zoo for installation of a new manhole. Construction will begin Tuesday, May 31 and it will continue until Thursday, June 2.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Person jumped from the Natcher Bridge

MACEO, Ky. (WEHT) – Traffic is flowing again on the Natcher Bridge after it was shut down overnight. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), the incident happened near Maceo. Law enforcement officials say on May 29, at 11 p.m., DCSO Deputies saw someone on the Natcher Bridge who had allegedly been making suicidal […]
MACEO, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic#Weht#American#Evv#Detroit Drivers#Facebook#Eyewitness News
wevv.com

Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County accepting applications starting Wednesday

In western Kentucky, officials with Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County say they'll be accepting new applicants soon. Starting Wednesday, June 1, the organizations says it will start taking applications for potential habitat homeowners. After starting Wednesday, applications will be accepted through June 27. Habitat officials say tat potential applicant...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Confederate statue removed from base in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - After years of debate, the statue of a confederate soldier on the Daviess Co. Courthouse lawn has been moved. Tuesday, it was moved from its base. 14 News was told it was taken to the Daviess Co. Operations Center. In 2020, the Fiscal Court voted to...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Motorcycle crash leaves rider with serious injuries in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A wreck in Owensboro left one motorcyclist with “potentially life-threatening injuries” late Tuesday morning, police say. According to the Owensboro Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of West 4th Street and Ewing Road for a crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle around 10:33 a.m. Police say the motorcycle rider […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Investigation opened after Owensboro theft

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Officers with the Owensboro Police Department say they are hoping to identify a woman involved in a recent theft. The department posted on social media Tuesday morning asking the public for any information on the person of interest. From the photos taken, it appears the theft happened in a retail store. […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

$5 a gallon on the horizon in the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Ten years ago, Americans filled up their tanks on an average of $3.70 a gallon around the nation. Today, you’d be hard-pressed to find anywhere locally that sells gas for under $4. Some residents around the Tri-State are pinching pennies as the cost for a single gallon of gas approaches $5. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

City of Dawson Springs awarded $750K grant

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - The city of Dawson Springs has been awarded a $750,000 grant through the National Parks Service. The Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grant will provide funds to assist owners of historic buildings with rehabilitation and revitalization. It also provides money for repairs to buildings damaged by...
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Walk for the Fallen returns in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — In Owensboro, the annual Memorial Day Walk for the Fallen took place Monday morning. The 11-mile walk across Owensboro started at the Shelton Memorial at Smother’s Park. People held a giant American flag to start the event. An organizer tells us he started this event 9 years ago with only himself […]
OWENSBORO, KY
KFVS12

Possible alligator sighting in pond at western Ky. park

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Marshall County Parks Department is alerting residents to a possible alligator spotting. According to the department on Sunday, May 29, it received a report of a possible alligator in the pond at Mike Miller Park. They said Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife and...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in Owensboro, police say

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department responded to the intersection of West 4th Street and Ewing Road for a crash that sent one person to the hospital. According to a press release, the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. OPD says the crash involved a vehicle and...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Gibson Co. church announces Community Summer Kickoff

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WEHT) — Mark your calendars, because the Mackey Church of the Nazarene in Oakland City is kicking off the summer with a free community event! Church officials urge you join them for their upcoming 13th annual Community Summer Kickoff. Officials say they’ll have hamburgers and hotdogs, live music, cake walk, carnival games, […]
OAKLAND CITY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Greenville fireman passes away

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Greenville Fire Department (GFD) has lost one of its own. Former GFD member Tony “Louis” Mozone has passed away. Mozone joined the GFD in 2017 and served until he was forced to step down due to medical reasons. The department says that Mozone loved to make everyone laugh and always […]
GREENVILLE, KY
wbiw.com

Update: Complete closure scheduled for US 150 between Shoals and Prospect for structure replacement to begin June 6

MARTIN CO. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a complete closure on U.S. 150 near Shoals. Beginning on or around June 6 contractors will close U.S. 150 about a half-mile east of State Road 550 for a small structure replacement project. This project requires a full road closure to remove and replace a drainage structure. This will be the first of eight locations on this contract. To maintain access to local residents, each replacement has to be done separately. Each replacement is expected to take 2-3 weeks, depending upon weather conditions. The entire project is expected to last until late fall.
SHOALS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson County Book Mobile announces schedule

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Books are on the move this summer as the Henderson County Public Library Book Mobile announced its park schedule. The schedule is included below. Audubon Mill Park – 11:00 a.m. on June 7, 14, 21, and 28. Newman Park – 9:00 a.m. on May 31, June 28, July 12 and 26. […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy