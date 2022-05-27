Road work will begin next week on I-69 in Henderson
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Lane restrictions will begin on I-69 in Henderson County starting on May 31. The lane restrictions will be necessary for a contractor to work on holes, culverts and edge drains in the median before paving can occur.
The passing lanes on the northbound and southbound sides of I-69 will have lane restrictions. The work zone is between Royster Road and the US 41/I-69 interchange and mile markers 142 and 148.Braun, Buschon, and Young write letter to American and Delta to revive flights from EVV to Chicago and Detroit
Drivers may want to find another route while road construction is happening.
Traffic information for the 11 counties of KYTC Highway District 2 are available by going to www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict2 . The page can be viewed by those who do not have a Facebook account.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).
Comments / 0