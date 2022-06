SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter County Coroner Robert Baker say a two-year-old boy was killed when he was struck by a car on Sunday evening, May 29, 2022. Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell, of the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) reports details of the incident: at approximately 9:20 p.m. near the intersection of W. Patricia Drive at Deacon Lane, a 2013 Cadillac XTS was travelling south on Deacon Lane when two-year-old Isiah Barno ran into the roadway and was struck by the vehicle.

SUMTER, SC ・ 15 HOURS AGO