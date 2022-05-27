Bismarck School District Summer Feed Program schedule released

Information regarding Bismarck School District’s 2022 Summer Feed Program is now available to the public.

The program is designed to help aid students who may have trouble securing food during the summer. Throughout Bismarck parks and schools, free, hot meals will be served from Monday-Friday.

Below is a list of the meal sites, as well as their hours and dates of operation.

At Will-Moore, Roosevelt, Highland Acres, Grimsrud, Centennial, Solheim, and Northridge Elementary Schools, meals will be available from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. from June 6 to July 19. No meal service will be available on July 4-5.

In Lions Park, Jaycee Park, Wachter Wave Pool and Cust Park, meals will be available from June 6 to July 19, 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. No meal service will be available on July 4-5.

At Century High School and Bismarck High School, meals will be available from 12.15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. from May 31 to July 1.

A ‘grab-and-go’ option, allowing for quick meal pickup, will only be available until June 30. Afterwards, those receiving meals must be present at the location.

The meals are free to all individuals younger than 18. Adults may also purchase a meal for $4.

For more information regarding child nutrition, the Summer Lunch Program, locations and daily menus, please visit the Bismarck School District’s Website .

