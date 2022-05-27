ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

City View Number Sense team wins 3A State UIL Championship

By Olivia Taggart
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A4I0y_0fsjcvyG00

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — The 2022 State University Interscholastic League Academic meet was held in Austin from Thursday, May 5, to Saturday, May 7.

The City View ISD Number Sense team was awarded the UIL State 3A Championship. The team of four includes Jordon Cornelison, Christian Griffin, Keagan Hollemans and Rylen Pereira.

Inaugural Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture ACE awards accepting nominations

The sponsor of the team is John Roy, the school’s UIL Director.

We at KFDX would like to wish City View’s Number Sense team a belated congratulations for their effort!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Texoma's Homepage

Iowa Park Lady Hawks ready for return to Austin

The Iowa Park Lady Hawks are making a return trip to the state softball tournament. Interestingly enough, it may be a loss which helps Iowa Park win state this year. Hear from outfielder Isabella Dickens and shortstop Raylea Parsons on why game two loss to Argyle proved to be a good thing.
IOWA PARK, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Wichita Falls HS Class of 2022 graduates

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Seniors at Wichita Falls High School took their first steps into adulthood Saturday as the last Wichita Falls Independent School District graduates to walk to the stage. Old High graduated Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Click the player below to watch Saturday’s graduation.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Wichita Falls, TX
Sports
Wichita Falls, TX
Education
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Education
Texoma's Homepage

Storms expected for remainder of the week

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A few rounds of storms are on the way which will cool down temperatures for the next couple of days. Storms are expected to roll through around 10 p.m. Tuesday night and head into Wednesday morning. The bulk of the storm will stay above the Red River moving towards the east. […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
koxe.com

Area Lake Levels Continue Steady Decline

After months of receiving very little rain – area lakes are, as you expect, going down. According to the website waterdatafortexas.org:. Lake Brownwood is now at 82.5 percent full. Lake Coleman is 86.3 percent full. Hords Creek Lake, west of Coleman – is only 37.5 percent full. O.H....
BROWNWOOD, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uil#Highschoolsports#3a State Uil Championship#Kfdx#City View#Texomashomepage Com
newschannel6now.com

Storm chances return Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday evening, temps will remain in the 90s. However, Monday night, temps will fall into the mid-70s for the low. Tuesday, we will have a high of 93 with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday night, a cold front will enter our northwestern counties. Along the cold front, there may be a few strong/severe thunderstorms. The biggest threat Tuesday night for severe weather will be hail & high winds.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
Texoma's Homepage

Carry The Load makes a stop in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For the first time, Carry The Load made one of its stops in Wichita Falls to remember the fallen on Memorial weekend. Every year the non-profit organization hits the road with a hashtag ‘who are you carrying?’ A 20,000 mile national relay anyone can join which includes five routes, crossing 48 […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

River Bend Nature Center camp registration now open

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The River Bend Nature Center offers a variety of learning attractions you can enjoy this summer with your friends and family. “We have an awesome learning center is got some reptiles and amphibians, fossils, vertebrates, and there’s always some cool activities and things like that on the tables as well,” River […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Zachary Wood remembered by family, friends

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Friends and family gathered Monday evening for a vigil to remember the life of Zachary Wood. The 23-year-old was brutally murdered in the late night hours of May 20 in the 2100 block of Brown Street. Four people have since been arrested and charged with his murder. The vigil was held […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
poncacitynow.com

Memorial Day Weekend Brings Several Fatal Crashes to Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — This Memorial Day Weekend is seeing tragedy on the roadways. In Harmon County, police say a man was killed when his car went over a drop off on Highway 30, the passenger is in critical condition. In Sequoyah County, authorities are working on a multi-car...
EDMOND, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Body found in Iowa Park identified as missing man

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — A body that was found behind an apartment complex in Iowa Park Tuesday morning has been identified. According to officials at the scene, the body was identified as missing 43-year-old Brandon Graham. Graham had been missing for nine days before his body was discovered by a person and their dog. Graham […]
IOWA PARK, TX
newschannel6now.com

Wichita Co. Commissioners approve two agenda items

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - In Wichita County, it was a busy commissioners court meeting Tuesday morning as a few big items were given the green light. One was approval to add a new temporary position at the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, while the other was a project that will bring more housing to downtown Wichita Falls.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy