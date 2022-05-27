City View Number Sense team wins 3A State UIL Championship
WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — The 2022 State University Interscholastic League Academic meet was held in Austin from Thursday, May 5, to Saturday, May 7.
The City View ISD Number Sense team was awarded the UIL State 3A Championship. The team of four includes Jordon Cornelison, Christian Griffin, Keagan Hollemans and Rylen Pereira.
The sponsor of the team is John Roy, the school’s UIL Director.
We at KFDX would like to wish City View's Number Sense team a belated congratulations for their effort!
