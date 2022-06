In March, My Little Cupcake founder Michelle Trudell announced that she would close her business at the end of April. Since then, there's been a change of plans: Trudell recently confirmed that she has sold the business to two longtime employees for an undisclosed amount. The new co-owners, Matt Labare and Madison Russett, will continue to supply wholesale accounts and fill special orders of the bakery's miniature cupcakes and cake pops while they look for a new bakery space.

