New Bern, NC

New Bern Historical Society presents scholarship to high school senior

By Kathy Morrison, New Bern Historical Society
 4 days ago

NEW BERN, N.C. — The New Bern Historical Society is pleased to announce the Harriett Marks Scholarship and the John R. & Alice Land Taylor Scholarship for 2022 has been awarded to New Bern High School senior Lauren Heath.

Miss Heath was selected from among a group of talented and deserving applicants. She is the daughter of Michelle Player and Barrett Heath.

Lauren has demonstrated academic excellence and has received honors in several classes. She has been involved in a number of school and community activities such as NBHS Marching Band, Indoor percussion, Wind Ensemble, Symphonic Band and was a Junior Civitan Member for 3 years. Lauren will attend Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, NC in the fall. She plans on studying to become an Equine Vet.

The Marks Scholarship was established in a trust for the estate of Miss Harriett Marks. It was created in 1968 under the terms of the will of Miss Marks as a memorial to the O. Marks family. The Taylor Scholarship, although a separate entity, is designed to complement and supplement the Marks Scholarship. It was created in 2015 and is administered by the North Carolina Community Foundation and sponsored by their grandson, J. M. Hodges, Jr. to honor the memory of his grandparents. These scholarships are awarded annually based on both scholarship and financial need. The combined funds generated by these scholarships will provide greater financial assistance for the worthy recipient.

Both scholarships designate that they be awarded to a senior graduating from New Bern High School and that they contribute to the tuition, board or lodging for the purpose of obtaining -more-

higher education at an accredited college, university, or other institution of higher learning. They are renewable for three succeeding years if academic standards are maintained.

The Marks and Taylor Scholarships further the Historical Society’s mission “to celebrate and promote New Bern and its heritage through events and education.” Offices are located in the historic Attmore-Oliver House at 511 Broad Street in New Bern. For more information, call 252-638-8558 or go www.NewBernHistorical.org or www.facebook.com/NewBernHistoricalSociety.

