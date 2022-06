A 69-year-old Louisville man was injured when his motorcycle struck a deer on US 45 north of the Iola Road in Clay County Sunday morning. State Police say a preliminary investigation indicates Lewis Charlton was traveling south on US 45 north of Iola Road when he struck a deer, causing the motorcycle to be laid down on its right side. Charlton fell off the motorcycle which continued south before coming to rest in the middle of the southbound lane.

LOUISVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO