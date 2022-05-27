ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BREAKING: Avoid 300 block of West Seneca Street in Ithaca

whcuradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Officials are asking pedestrians and traffic to...

whcuradio.com

Comments / 2

Related
whcuradio.com

Post-Memorial Day weekend gas prices reach new highs in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A new high for gas prices in Ithaca. The average price for a gallon of regular is four dollars 86 cents. That price is 60 cents higher than a month ago and nearly two dollars more than a year ago. Drivers in Cortland County are paying an average of four dollars 84 cents, and two cents more in Tioga County.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland County legislators strike down two proposals

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Cortland County have voted against a pair of proposals. On Thursday, legislators said nay to two efforts involving roof replacements on municipal buildings. One would’ve granted $42,000 to the Village of Marathon. The other would’ve given more than $62,000 to the Town of...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira woman wins diamond, $5K of gas in Tops Monopoly

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira woman is one of three Monoply winners across New York State at Tops Markets. The grocery store chain announced on May 31 that Joan T. of Elmira was one of three people to win $5,000 in free gas and groceries from Tops, as well as a one-carat diamond. The […]
ELMIRA, NY
whcuradio.com

Fire destroys diner in Marathon, owner plans to rebuild

MARATHON, N.Y. (WHCU) — A fire has wrecked a diner in Marathon. Reilly’s Café is closed for the foreseeable future. Owner Scott Reilly said the blaze destroyed the diner Thursday, but the building itself was saved. No one was injured. Reilly says the café will be rebuilt....
MARATHON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ithaca#Traffic
whcuradio.com

Mask advisory still in effect in Tompkins County

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The mask advisory in Tompkins County is still in effect. Despite the CDC’s recent lowering of the county’s community level spread designation to medium, the mask advisory will remain in effect while the health department continues to monitor the data trends. “We want...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

New York State Suspending Gas Tax

New York will temporarily suspended the state gasoline tax beginning Wednesday. It will be in effect until the end of the year, and will reduce the per gallon price by 16 cents. Also starting Wednesday, Monroe County will collect the gas sales tax on just the first two dollars of each gallon sold. That relief is in effect through November.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Police Blotter: May 23-30

During the week of Monday, May 23 to Sunday, May 29 the Owego Police Department had 117 service calls, 9 arrests, 2 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 35 traffic tickets. Scott L. Franks of Owego was arrested following a probation check. He was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device.
OWEGO, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Weekend Southern Tier Shooting Threats Don’t Pan Out

Police report no suspicious incidents at shopping venues in the Southern Tier region in spite of a couple threats made going into the holiday weekend. Johnson City Police were adding presence to the Wegmans Supermarket on Harry L. Drive after an unsubstantiated online threat warned of a planned shooting at the store over the weekend. Village police posted a caution statement online advising the public of the threat and that the investigation on Friday found no indication of a credible plan to cause harm at the popular grocery store.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
whcuradio.com

Candor woman arrested for identity theft

CANDOR, N.Y. (WHCU) – A felony identity theft arrest in Candor. New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at Ithaca arrested 42-year-old Angela Kemp of Candor last Wednesday. An investigation that began in January found that Kemp allegedly charged thousands of dollars to two different victim’s credit cards....
whcuradio.com

Lansing shooting victim in stable condition

LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — A man is recovering from gun shots in Lansing this morning, after a shooting Sunday. The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office says the unidentified Black man was shot Sunday night around 11:20. Neighbors tell officers they heard a few gun shots and yelling. The victim is in stable condition.
LANSING, NY
WETM 18 News

Steuben County sets dates for property tax auction

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Steuben County has announced its Delinquent Real Property Tax Auction will be held online from June 15 to June 22. The dates for the auction were approved by County Legislators on Monday. The County will be selling over 100 parcels of real estate from all over Steuben County, including Bath, Corning, […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Front Street Day Coming to Vestal June 4th

Vestal will be hosting Front Street Day this weekend on Saturday, June 4th. The event begins at 9 a.m. and concludes at 5 p.m. Approximately 40 vendors will be set up on Front Street. Motorists should be aware that Front Street Day will impact travel. The impacted areas include Main...
VESTAL, NY
whcuradio.com

Active investigation on West Seneca Street

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Ithaca Police are on the scene around West Seneca Street for an active investigation. Reports say two people were shot but their conditions are unknown. Officials are urging everyone to avoid the area. WHCU is working on getting more information.
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Tompkins County Investigating Shooting in Lansing

LANSING, N.Y. (WENY) - The Tompkins County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Lansing. Deputies responded to a reported shooting on Farrell Road around 11:15 PM on May 29th. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. The caller reported she was inside...
LANSING, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy