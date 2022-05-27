BREAKING: Avoid 300 block of West Seneca Street in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A new high for gas prices in Ithaca. The average price for a gallon of regular is four dollars 86 cents. That price is 60 cents higher than a month ago and nearly two dollars more than a year ago. Drivers in Cortland County are paying an average of four dollars 84 cents, and two cents more in Tioga County.
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Cortland County have voted against a pair of proposals. On Thursday, legislators said nay to two efforts involving roof replacements on municipal buildings. One would’ve granted $42,000 to the Village of Marathon. The other would’ve given more than $62,000 to the Town of...
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira woman is one of three Monoply winners across New York State at Tops Markets. The grocery store chain announced on May 31 that Joan T. of Elmira was one of three people to win $5,000 in free gas and groceries from Tops, as well as a one-carat diamond. The […]
MARATHON, N.Y. (WHCU) — A fire has wrecked a diner in Marathon. Reilly’s Café is closed for the foreseeable future. Owner Scott Reilly said the blaze destroyed the diner Thursday, but the building itself was saved. No one was injured. Reilly says the café will be rebuilt....
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The mask advisory in Tompkins County is still in effect. Despite the CDC’s recent lowering of the county’s community level spread designation to medium, the mask advisory will remain in effect while the health department continues to monitor the data trends. “We want...
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Central New York school district planning to spend the most per student for the 2022-2023 school year is Brookfield in Madison County, state records show. The district plans to spend $37,891 for each student in the coming school year. That’s up 5.9% from the current...
Some people who live on the West Side of Binghamton are upset by the way utility workers have been conducting tree trimming operations. Crews from O'Connell Electric Company have been busy in neighborhoods off Riverside Drive in recent weeks removing limbs and branches from overhead utility lines. One resident called...
New York will temporarily suspended the state gasoline tax beginning Wednesday. It will be in effect until the end of the year, and will reduce the per gallon price by 16 cents. Also starting Wednesday, Monroe County will collect the gas sales tax on just the first two dollars of each gallon sold. That relief is in effect through November.
A Binghamton developer is hoping a new restaurant in the historic Lackawanna Train Station will be in operation by the end of summer. Mark Yonaty said the establishment on Lewis Street will be called Station 45 American Chop House. Yonaty has owned the old railroad station property just west of...
Cicero, N.Y. — The former Borio’s Restaurant on Oneida Lake, which was sold and renamed Stone’s Lakeside last year, has closed with no indication of when or if it will reopen. The restaurant has been shut for weeks due to what its web site and Facebook page...
During the week of Monday, May 23 to Sunday, May 29 the Owego Police Department had 117 service calls, 9 arrests, 2 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 35 traffic tickets. Scott L. Franks of Owego was arrested following a probation check. He was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device.
Police report no suspicious incidents at shopping venues in the Southern Tier region in spite of a couple threats made going into the holiday weekend. Johnson City Police were adding presence to the Wegmans Supermarket on Harry L. Drive after an unsubstantiated online threat warned of a planned shooting at the store over the weekend. Village police posted a caution statement online advising the public of the threat and that the investigation on Friday found no indication of a credible plan to cause harm at the popular grocery store.
CANDOR, N.Y. (WHCU) – A felony identity theft arrest in Candor. New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at Ithaca arrested 42-year-old Angela Kemp of Candor last Wednesday. An investigation that began in January found that Kemp allegedly charged thousands of dollars to two different victim’s credit cards....
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — A man is recovering from gun shots in Lansing this morning, after a shooting Sunday. The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office says the unidentified Black man was shot Sunday night around 11:20. Neighbors tell officers they heard a few gun shots and yelling. The victim is in stable condition.
New York will suspend some of its gas taxes starting tomorrow. State lawmakers passed the tax break as part of the budget in April. The suspension lasts from June 1 until Dec. 31 and covers both the 8-cent per gallon motor fuel tax and 8-cent per gallon sales tax on gasoline.
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Steuben County has announced its Delinquent Real Property Tax Auction will be held online from June 15 to June 22. The dates for the auction were approved by County Legislators on Monday. The County will be selling over 100 parcels of real estate from all over Steuben County, including Bath, Corning, […]
Vestal will be hosting Front Street Day this weekend on Saturday, June 4th. The event begins at 9 a.m. and concludes at 5 p.m. Approximately 40 vendors will be set up on Front Street. Motorists should be aware that Front Street Day will impact travel. The impacted areas include Main...
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Ithaca Police are on the scene around West Seneca Street for an active investigation. Reports say two people were shot but their conditions are unknown. Officials are urging everyone to avoid the area. WHCU is working on getting more information.
Binghamton Police are investigating a smashed store door on Clinton Street that was noticed by a person taking an early morning walk. Authorities were called to the Ary's Express Mart at the corner of Clinton Street and Glenwood Avenue at around 2:58 a.m. May 31 by a person who was walking by the store.
LANSING, N.Y. (WENY) - The Tompkins County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Lansing. Deputies responded to a reported shooting on Farrell Road around 11:15 PM on May 29th. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. The caller reported she was inside...
