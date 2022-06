The Bank of America Chicago 13.1 is set to make its long-awaited debut this weekend, bringing thousands of runners to the city's West Side. The half marathon race is set to step off Sunday following a pandemic-induced two-year hiatus, starting and finishing in Garfield Park, the oldest park on the West Side. The course will take runners through Humboldt and Douglass Parks and on a tour of several neighborhoods that line the boulevards connected all three parks.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO