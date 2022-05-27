Manchester man arrested for shots fired incident

Manchester, Conn. (WTIC Radio) -A town man has been arrested for firing shots at a neighbor's vehicle as it drove away after an argument.

The incident happened Thursday night on Hartford Road. No injuries resulted from the multiple rounds being fired.

Police located suspect Daniel Kiley's vehicle this morning in East Hartford near High Court.

Police approached in an armored vehicle and found Kiley sleeping. Officers took Kiley, 66, into custody. Police said they found the firearm believed to be used in the incident.

Police originally responded to Hartford Road and set up a perimeter with an armored vehicle. Police entered the home and found out that Kiley wasn't there. The suspect faces arraignment today, assault and various firearms charges. At the time of his arraignment, bond was set at $1,000,000.

Download the Audacy App and listen to WTIC:

https://go.audacy.com/wtic/download