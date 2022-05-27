ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTIC News Talk 1080

Manchester man arrested for shots fired incident

WTIC News Talk 1080
WTIC News Talk 1080
 4 days ago

Manchester, Conn. (WTIC Radio) -A town man has been arrested for firing shots at a neighbor's vehicle as it drove away after an argument.
The incident happened Thursday night on Hartford Road. No injuries resulted from the multiple rounds being fired.

Police located suspect Daniel Kiley's vehicle this morning in East Hartford near High Court.
Police approached in an armored vehicle and found Kiley sleeping. Officers took Kiley, 66, into custody. Police said they found the firearm believed to be used in the incident.

Police originally responded to Hartford Road and set up a perimeter with an armored vehicle. Police entered the home and found out that Kiley wasn't there. The suspect faces arraignment today, assault and various firearms charges. At the time of his arraignment, bond was set at $1,000,000.

Download the Audacy App and listen to WTIC:

https://go.audacy.com/wtic/download

Comments / 1

Related
Eyewitness News

Man charged in May 2021 Vernon shooting investigation

VERNON, CT (WFSB) – Vernon police made an arrest in connection to a shooting last May. Police said the shooting happened on Terrace Drive on May 11, 2021. Shalik Robinson, 21, of Vernon, was located and arrested on a warrant, police said. Robinson is charged with carrying a pistol...
Bristol Press

Bristol man accidentally fired new handgun into ceiling: police

BRISTOL – A city man has been charged after police say he accidentally fired a gun into his own ceiling. No injuries were reported during the incident, which happened last Wednesday at the home of Kevin Fancy, 29, of 330 Queen St. Police said Fancy told them that, fortunately,...
BRISTOL, CT
NewsTimes

Man wounded in morning shooting in Hartford, police say

HARTFORD — A man was wounded in a morning shooting in Hartford Tuesday, police said. The man, who is in his 30s, was shot in his mid-section, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. The shooting happened outside a multi-family house on Imlay Street about 6:50 a.m., he said. The home is in the city’s Asylum Hill neighborhood.
WTNH

Public tip leads to arrest in 2017 New Haven homicide: police

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who has been arrested multiple times on gun charges now faces a murder charge. New Haven police arrested 31-year-old Treyvon Battle for the murder of 28-year-old Norman Boone. Back in May 2017, police responded to Dickerman Street between Sperry and Orchard streets for calls of shots fired. Two […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester#Firearms#Violent Crime#Wtic Radio#High Court#Hartford Road
NBC Connecticut

Police ID Body Found in Connecticut River as Missing Manchester Woman

Manchester Police said they've identified a body found in the Connecticut River as a woman that has been missing since December 2021. Officials said they've identified the person who died as 22-year-old Sherrian Howe, who has been missing from Manchester since Dec. 21, 2021. The cause and manner of her...
MANCHESTER, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol man accused of phoning in bomb threat to grocery store, asking employee if she wanted to 'die today'

BRISTOL – A young Bristol man has been arrested for allegedly calling in a bomb threat that forced the evacuation of a local grocery store in May. Quacy Mitchell, 19, of 75 Glen Eagle Drive, allegedly called Price Chopper, located at 121 Farmington Ave., and told an employee on May 13, around 4:20 p.m., to get everyone out of the store, “I’m going to blow it up,” according to the warrant for his arrest.
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Man shot on Imlay Street in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police are investigating a shooting on Imlay Street. Officers were dispatched to Hartford Hospital just before 7 a.m. Tuesday for the report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment. The victim, who police said is a man in his 30s, was suffering from gunshot wounds. He is currently in stable […]
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Body found in Connecticut River in Wethersfield, police say

A body surfaced in the Connecticut River in Wethersfield Monday, police said, and detectives are asking for the public’s help in determining the person’s identity. Police said they received a call about 9:30 a.m. from someone who said he found a body in the river. Wethersfield officers, with help from the Wethersfield and Glastonbury volunteer fire departments, recovered the body and took it to Wethersfield Cove. The person then was taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Farmington.
WTNH

Police seek public assistance to find missing man

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden police have alerted that local resident Julio Pacheco, 69, is missing. Pacheco suffers from dementia and high blood pressure, and Meriden police are asking the public to keep an eye out for him. Pacheco left his home on Saturday, May 28 at approximately 5 p.m. He is 5’4″, weighs approximately […]
MERIDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Crews resume search for Bristol man on Candlewood Lake

BROOKFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Crews in Brookfield are still searching for a Bristol man they said disappeared on Candlewood Lake Sunday evening. Multiple agencies have been searching the water on the Brookfield side of the lake for the unidentified 24-year-old. Channel 3 learned that they had to halt the search...
BROOKFIELD, CT
New Haven Independent

Cops Make Gun Arrest

Hamden police reported recovering a stolen weapon and arresting a 28-year-old North Haven woman Monday on gun and drug charges. Officers Michael Vivenzio and Enrique Rivera-Rodriguez went to a Fitch Street apartment complex at 6:30 a.m. to respond to a report about a woman outside with a gun, according to a release from police spokesperson Detective Sean J. Dolan.
HAMDEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Cops: We Caught Norman Boone’s Killer

Five years after a 27-year old New Havener who tried to turn his life around was shot and killed on Dickerman Street in the middle of the afternoon, police obtained an arrest warrant for his alleged killer — thanks to help from a ​“courageous community member” who came forward to talk to detectives.
WTNH

1 injured in New Haven crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was injured in a crash in New Haven Tuesday afternoon. New Haven Assistant Fire Chief Justin McCarthy said one person was trapped in the area of Whalley Avenue and Dayton Street. McCarthy said the person’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening. News 8 will update this story as details become […]
FOX 61

4 killed in Thompson crash after car collides with tree: Police

THOMPSON, Connecticut — Three people in their 20s and one 18-year-old are dead after a crash Monday afternoon in Thompson, police said. At least three of the four who died are from Providence, Rhode Island. State police said the car, a Honda Civic driven by 18-year-old Johan Santana, was...
WTIC News Talk 1080

WTIC News Talk 1080

Hartford, CT
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Hartford.

 https://www.audacy.com/wtic

Comments / 0

Community Policy