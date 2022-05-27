Talk of the Town: Getting Involved with MCLS

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio -The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 Monday night about a one-vehicle accident with injuries in Millcreek Township. Deputies reported that Roger Rice, 54, of Shreve was driving four- wheeler and lost control on the gravel road and went off the right side of the roadway. Rice struck a road sign and up and embankment and was ejected from the four-wheeler . Rice was flown from the scene by Med Flight to Akron General Hospital with unknown injuries. This accident remains under investigation.

COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO