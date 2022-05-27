ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskingum County, OH

Talk of the Town: Getting Involved with MCLS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSean Fennell sits down with Stacey Russel to discuss...

Your Radio Place

Grant Provides for New Signage at Glenford Fort

GLENFORD, Ohio — A grant from the Ohio Humanities Council is providing new signage for the Glenford Fort Preserve. The Perry Soil and Water Conservation District announced on social media the completion of the signage project. There are 10 signs at the 65-acre Adena-Hopewell site. Six of them explain...
GLENFORD, OH
WHIZ

3 Day Knap-In Event Held in Licking County

LICKING COUTNY- The spring Flint Ridge Knap-In event took place this weekend in Licking County. Flint Knapping is the art of using specific rocks to create arrowheads, spears, stone tools, and other things ancient Native Americans used to make. People from all across the world attended. “We’ve been knapping here...
LICKING COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

One Unit at the Belmont County Jail under COVID Quarantine

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio – One dorm unit at the Belmont County Jail is under quarantine due to COVID, however deputies report it is not considered an outbreak. Sheriff Dave Lucas reports the cause is usually because inmates come in every day on new arrests, and others are released every day on bond.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

State Street Bridge in Zanesville set to close May 31 for up to four months

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–On Tuesday, May 31, the Interstate 70 project through Zanesville will enter another phase with closure of the State Street Bridge. According to ODOT: The State Street bridge and the I-70 WB off-ramp to State Street are scheduled to close on Tuesday, May 31, for 95-120 days, for reconstruction of the bridge.
Your Radio Place

National Road Yard Sales planned for June 1-5 along U.S. Route 40

Ohio – The 19th annual National Road Yard Sale will be taking place June 1-5 along the historic US 40 which runs through most of our area including Belmont, Guernsey and Muskingum Counties. Travel the 824 miles of the roadway for furniture, glassware, fresh produce, vintage collectibles, community sales,...
BELMONT, OH
Is there a Knox County link to the wild man mystery?

MOUNT VERNON -- Delaware County Sheriff T. B. Williams crept through the woods in the falling light, his deputies moving near him quietly in a line. Following the reports of local residents, the lawmen were gathered in Scioto Township, just past the transfer station that powered the interurban train line.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Thousands without power in Chillicothe until Sunday morning

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Nearly 7,000 addresses and more than 15,000 people are without power in Chillicothe. The outage occurred Sunday morning just before 2 a.m. and impacted approximately 7,000 addresses. Ohio’s American Electric Power (AEP) said that the estimated restoration time was 8 a.m., however, many customers reported intermittent...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Your Radio Place

Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Guernsey County

NEW CONCORD, Ohio — The Cambridge Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash that claimed the life of a Cumberland man. The Patrol reports the crash happened on State Route 83 near the Muskingum County line. 36-year-old Michael Wheeler was northbound on State Route 83 when his motorcycle crossed the center line and off the left side of the roadway. Wheeler was thrown from the vehicle when it struck a ditch.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Coshocton County man injured in four-wheeler accident

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio -The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 Monday night about a one-vehicle accident with injuries in Millcreek Township. Deputies reported that Roger Rice, 54, of Shreve was driving four- wheeler and lost control on the gravel road and went off the right side of the roadway. Rice struck a road sign and up and embankment and was ejected from the four-wheeler . Rice was flown from the scene by Med Flight to Akron General Hospital with unknown injuries. This accident remains under investigation.
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

DOP: Substation issue causes morning outages in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Power reported numerous power outages in the downtown area and across central Ohio Monday morning due to an issues with two substations. DOP announced the cause of the outages Monday afternoon after restoring power. It reads: We had an outage in two of our substations that was […]
WOWK 13 News

One dead after crash in Lawrence County, Ohio

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — One person is dead following a crash on County Road 115 in Lawrence County. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says this happened at around 12:55 p.m. today near Township Road 100 W in Union Township. The driver, 62-year-old Jack L. Day of Chesapeake, drove his vehicle over a steep embankment […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH

