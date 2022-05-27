Talk of the Town: Getting Involved with MCLS

BYESVILLE, Ohio–The Rolling Hills Local School District, Board of Education has announced that they will be meeting in special session on Tuesday, May 31 at 5:30 pm. The meeting will be a work session, which is open to the public. The board will be discussing the district’s facilities building project.
GLENFORD, Ohio — A grant from the Ohio Humanities Council is providing new signage for the Glenford Fort Preserve. The Perry Soil and Water Conservation District announced on social media the completion of the signage project. There are 10 signs at the 65-acre Adena-Hopewell site. Six of them explain...
LICKING COUTNY- The spring Flint Ridge Knap-In event took place this weekend in Licking County. Flint Knapping is the art of using specific rocks to create arrowheads, spears, stone tools, and other things ancient Native Americans used to make. People from all across the world attended. “We’ve been knapping here...
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio -The issue of truancy is a never-ending problem in schools even since anti-truancy laws were passed. The law does not make truancy a criminal offense, but districts may still refer students to area courts for. truancy. However, the law is intended to be used as a last resort,...
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio – “Run for the Wall” motorcycle group made a stop in St. Clairsville over the Memorial Day weekend. The group annually rides to honor Prisoners of War, those Missing in Action, and riding for those who can’t. The group is part of an...
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio – One dorm unit at the Belmont County Jail is under quarantine due to COVID, however deputies report it is not considered an outbreak. Sheriff Dave Lucas reports the cause is usually because inmates come in every day on new arrests, and others are released every day on bond.
ZANESVILLE, Ohio–On Tuesday, May 31, the Interstate 70 project through Zanesville will enter another phase with closure of the State Street Bridge. According to ODOT: The State Street bridge and the I-70 WB off-ramp to State Street are scheduled to close on Tuesday, May 31, for 95-120 days, for reconstruction of the bridge.
Ohio – The 19th annual National Road Yard Sale will be taking place June 1-5 along the historic US 40 which runs through most of our area including Belmont, Guernsey and Muskingum Counties. Travel the 824 miles of the roadway for furniture, glassware, fresh produce, vintage collectibles, community sales,...
MOUNT VERNON -- Delaware County Sheriff T. B. Williams crept through the woods in the falling light, his deputies moving near him quietly in a line. Following the reports of local residents, the lawmen were gathered in Scioto Township, just past the transfer station that powered the interurban train line.
WARREN COUNTY — UPDATE: 11 a.m. May 31, 2022. The man who died after being thrown from a jet ski at Caesar Creek State Park on Sunday has been identified. Donnell Jordan, 31, of Pennsylvania is the victim, according to the Warren County Coroner’s Office. ORIGINAL REPORT:. A...
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Nearly 7,000 addresses and more than 15,000 people are without power in Chillicothe. The outage occurred Sunday morning just before 2 a.m. and impacted approximately 7,000 addresses. Ohio’s American Electric Power (AEP) said that the estimated restoration time was 8 a.m., however, many customers reported intermittent...
NEW CONCORD, Ohio — The Cambridge Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash that claimed the life of a Cumberland man. The Patrol reports the crash happened on State Route 83 near the Muskingum County line. 36-year-old Michael Wheeler was northbound on State Route 83 when his motorcycle crossed the center line and off the left side of the roadway. Wheeler was thrown from the vehicle when it struck a ditch.
COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio -The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 Monday night about a one-vehicle accident with injuries in Millcreek Township. Deputies reported that Roger Rice, 54, of Shreve was driving four- wheeler and lost control on the gravel road and went off the right side of the roadway. Rice struck a road sign and up and embankment and was ejected from the four-wheeler . Rice was flown from the scene by Med Flight to Akron General Hospital with unknown injuries. This accident remains under investigation.
Busted! 51 New Arrests in Portsmouth, Ohio – 05/29/22 Scioto County Mugshots. The Scioto County Jail is currently housing 225 inmates. For our readers on Newsbreak, Please click “Read on the web” to view photos. An arrest is not a conviction. All subjects are presumed innocent until...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Power reported numerous power outages in the downtown area and across central Ohio Monday morning due to an issues with two substations. DOP announced the cause of the outages Monday afternoon after restoring power. It reads: We had an outage in two of our substations that was […]
CIRCLEVILLE – Pickaway County Judge Randall Knece has overturned a BZA decision to deny Verito properties Inc. a large wall sign and says that “the Court will not be a party to such differential treatment,” by the city. Here is what happened, Verito properties located at 206...
Ohio's small towns possess a charm all their own. Even better, they are wonderful places to visit if you want to relax and enjoy some good old-fashioned hospitality. The experience will not disappoint.
Circleville – Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers filed felony drug and weapons charges against three people after a traffic stop in Pickaway County. During the traffic stop, troopers seized a handgun, multiple drugs, and drug abuse instruments. On May 30th, at 11:05 p.m., troopers stopped a 2013 Ford Fusion...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — One person is dead following a crash on County Road 115 in Lawrence County. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says this happened at around 12:55 p.m. today near Township Road 100 W in Union Township. The driver, 62-year-old Jack L. Day of Chesapeake, drove his vehicle over a steep embankment […]
