Anniston, AL

Anniston Police Chief: 6 people shot at graduation party

By Bria Chatman
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Six people were shot during a graduation party for Anniston High School students in Anniston early Friday morning, May 27, 2022, according to Anniston Police Chief Nick Bowles. Some Anniston High School students had the graduation party at a motorcycle clubhouse on 1204 Front Street....

Tuscaloosa city & county leaders grapple with gun violence

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - The recent rash of gun violence in Tuscaloosa County has become a ‘talker,’ particularly with city and county leaders. The topic came up during up a regularly scheduled public safety committee last week and all sorts of ideas were bantered about. It’s important to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Anniston, AL
Alabama Crime & Safety
Anniston, AL
Crime & Safety
Two women arrested for chemical endangerment of a child

ETOWAH Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Two women were arrested by the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office on chemical endangerment charges. Chyane Nickole Sebastian, 25, and Ashley Kay Morris, 23, were both arrested for exposing a child to an environment in which controlled substances are ingested, produced or distributed. Sebastian tested positive for drugs throughout her pregnancy.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
Alabama woman accused of intentionally crashing truck into home her boyfriend was in

PIEDMONT, Ala. (TCD) -- A 56-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly intentionally crashing a truck into a home while her boyfriend was inside. According to a news release from the Piedmont Police Department, on Monday, May 30, at approximately 3:53 a.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Piedmont Cutoff Road to a report of a crash. At the scene, officers reportedly learned Rhonda Young crashed an international commercial truck into a mobile home.
PIEDMONT, AL
Boaz Police Officer hit during traffic stop

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - The Boaz Police Department announced on Facebook that one of its officers was injured during a traffic stop Saturday. According to the post, the officer was conducting a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 431 near Seay Ave. when the officer’s patrol car was hit by a speeding vehicle.
Authorities identify drowning victim in Southside

SOUTHSIDE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Southside Police Department confirms a New York man drowned Monday afternoon while swimming at riverfront property in the city. Police and fire departments in Southside responded to a report of a man who went missing while swimming just before 3 p.m. Around 4:10 p.m., the...
SOUTHSIDE, AL
Tow truck driver, passengers alive after shots were fired on I-20/59

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) – A tow truck driver, his colleague, and their passenger who needed a lift, are still alive after someone shot at them from another car while driving along I-20/59 in Bessemer. The three tell CBS 42 that the incident happened Saturday night. Jeff DeShazo, of McCalla, said that while he was getting […]
BESSEMER, AL
Update to Attempted Robbery in Cedar Bluff

According to a press release, Cedar Bluff Police have made an arrest in connection with an attempted robbery at The County Store service station that occurred on May 6th, 2022. Cedar Bluff officers were dispatched to The Country Store in reference to a white male wearing a blue shirt, jeans,...
CEDAR BLUFF, AL
Alabama man thankful to be alive after girlfriend rams semitruck into his mobile home

PIEDMONT, Ala. — In east Alabama, a woman is accused of running an 18-wheeler into her boyfriend's mobile home. The alleged victim tells the story in the video above. According to the Piedmont Police Department, 56-year-old Rhonda Young is charged with attempted murder and two counts of first-degree attempted assault after driving her International commercial truck into her boyfriend's mobile home on Piedmont Cutoff Road.
PIEDMONT, AL
Officials say school resource officers provide more than school security

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Uvalde, Texas school shooting has many parents wondering about the role of school resource officers. Alabama schools and police departments are looking to bolster those ranks. Officials said adding SRO’s isn’t just about school security, but that it also gives students another adult to look...
CALERA, AL
First responder shortage impacting community safety

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Police and fire departments all across the state are struggling with staffing. A shortage of applicants for first responder jobs is impacting departments of every shape and size. We’ve heard of staffing complaints from several departments all across the region. The Jasper Fire Department, the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Multiple agencies searching for driver who led officers on 140 mph chase on I-20

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — Haralson County deputies, along with other agencies, are searching for a driver that led police on a chase Tuesday morning. Several deputy cars were seen along Interstate 20. Haralson County Sheriff’s Office said around 7:20 a.m., a deputy clocked a green car going 140 mph on I-20. The deputy attempted to do a traffic stop but the driver refused to stop.
HARALSON COUNTY, GA
Local woman dies in crash, mourned by community

CULLMAN, Ala. – A Cullman woman known for her giving heart and give-back mentality was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon.  Patricia Peinhardt, 82, of Cullman was pronounced deceased at CRMC after being transferred there from the scene of the accident according to Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick.  CPD Sgt. Joey Duncan said this is the first traffic fatality for the Cullman Police Department this year.  “A 1990 F-250 traveling southbound on Main Avenue collided with a 2009 Mini Cooper traveling eastbound on 7th Street at the intersection of Main Avenue,” Duncan said. “The crash happened around 3:00 p.m. and there was one fatality. The other driver was not injured.” Duncan said the crash is still under investigation and if anyone has information or was a witness to the crash, please contact him at the CPD at: (256) 734-1434. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN, AL
ALEA: Cullman man drowns trying to retrieve boat canopy

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - A Cullman man drowned in Smith Lake Monday, May 30, 2022, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Investigators said Frankie D. Cruce, 60, drowned as he attempted to retrieve a canopy which fell from his boat near Miller’s Flats. It happened at approximately 1:40...
CULLMAN, AL

