ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

Edinburg CISD ramping up security measures for summer school

By Crystal Martinez
KRGV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchools across the valley are increasing security due to the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde that left 21 people dead. There is only a few days left until the end of the...

www.krgv.com

Comments / 1

Related
KRGV

Santa Maria ISD ends school year early

The Santa Maria Independent School District announced Monday that it's ending the school year early. The last day of school for students is now Monday, May 30. The school year was initially supposed to end Friday, June 3, according to the 2021-2022 district calendar. The district said it made the...
SANTA MARIA, TX
ValleyCentral

Another RGV district ends school year early due to worry of threat

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Following last week’s tragic mass shooting, an additional Rio Grande Valley school district has decided to end instruction early. On Monday, Santa Maria Independent School District announced they will be canceling classes for the remainder of the school year, according to Santa Maria ISD. The district addressed recent threats […]
SANTA MARIA, TX
kurv.com

Valley School Districts, Law Enforcement Remain On Heightened Alert

There continues to be a bolstered law enforcement presence in and around the Valley school districts that are winding up the school year this week. The heightened alert level on the part of police, as well as among staff and students, led to the arrests of ten students last week accused of making threats against their schools. Four of them were students in the Donna ISD who’ve been charged with conspiring to commit aggravated assault. What was deemed a credible threat of violence prompted the district to cancel classes last Thursday and Friday. Classes are scheduled to resume Tuesday morning.
EDINBURG, TX
kurv.com

La Joya ISD Votes To Close Elementary School

The La Joya school district will close one of its elementary schools due to declining enrollment. The district board voted last week to close Kika de la Garza Elementary at the end of this school year. Staff members and students from the school are expected to transfer to two nearby...
LA JOYA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
City
Edinburg, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Edinburg, TX
Crime & Safety
kurv.com

More Juveniles Arrested For School Threats, Weapons In RGV

More young people are facing charges as Rio Grande Valley school systems crack down on threats of violence following last week’s mass shooting in Uvalde. A student in the Rio Hondo school district was arrested Friday after making a threat on social media. A young person was also arrested across from Stell Middle School in Brownsville on Friday after being seen with a toy gun. At least a half-dozen students were arrested across the region last week, with most charged with making terroristic threats against different schools.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Harmony Public Schools announces virtual academy

Harmony Public Schools will offer a full virtual learning option to students in kindergarten through the 12th grade in the next school year. The charter school system has two locations in the Valley – both of which are in Brownsville. The Harmony Virtual Academy is intended for families who...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Weslaco ISD announces free school supplies for 2022-2023 school year

The Weslaco Independent School District announced Tuesday that school supplies for all students will be provided by the district for the 2022-2023 school year. Weslaco ISD parents are no longer required to purchase school supplies. Resources like Kleenex facial tissue paper, Clorox wipes, and Ziploc bags will also be provided. All school supplies will be provided to students at their campus at the beginning of the school year, according to the news release.
WESLACO, TX
kgns.tv

Nixon High School Principal shaken up over Uvalde tragedy

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Educators across the state are shaken by the events that took place in Uvalde last week and Laredo is no different. Nixon High School Principal Cassandra Mendoza says she his horrified and heartbroken over this tragic incident. Mendoza says that her role as a mother plays...
LAREDO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Summer School#Edinburg Cisd#Robb Elementary
KRGV

Texas police: Teacher closed propped-open door before attack

An exterior door at Robb Elementary School did not lock when it was closed by a teacher shortly before a gunman used it to get inside and kill 19 students and two teachers, leaving investigators searching to determine why, state police said Tuesday. State police initially said a teacher had...
UVALDE, TX
KRGV

Brownsville, McAllen candlelight vigils to honor Uvalde victims

Candlelight vigils are set from one end of the Valley to the other to honor the lives lost in Uvalde. A vigil will be held Tuesday in McAllen at 5:30 p.m. at the McAllen Performing Arts Center – located at 801 Convention Center Blvd. Those attending the vigil include...
MCALLEN, TX
myrgv.com

Number of arrests over Valley school threats rises to 10

There have been so many threats to Rio Grande Valley schools in the wake of the Robb Elementary school shooting Tuesday that it’s beginning to get difficult to keep up with all of them. The tragedy in Uvalde and threats locally have resulted in increased law enforcement presence and...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kgns.tv

Laredoan from Uvalde sends condolences and support

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While families in Uvalde continue to mourn the loss of their loved ones, their pain is finding an empathetic place in the hearts of many Laredoans. Tony Arce says he still can’t believe what happened, especially in a town that he calls home. As a...
LAREDO, TX
KRGV

Body of Mexican man found at Boca Chica Beach

Cameron County authorities found the body of a Mexican man at Boca Chica Beach last Saturday. On May 28, deputies with the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call regarding a body that washed ashore at the mouth of the river at Boca Chica Beach. The body was...
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
myrgv.com

La Joya ISD seeking individuals to fill vacant board seats

Want to be a La Joya ISD school board trustee? Now’s your chance. Last week the district’s board approved requesting letters of intent and resumes looking to fill two vacant seats on the board left vacant in the wake of an ongoing Western Hidalgo County corruption scandal. Former...
LA JOYA, TX
ValleyCentral

PSJA ISD student ‘removed from campus’ for terroristic threat

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – An Austin Middle School student was “removed from the campus and will be arrested” after posting terroristic threats, according to an email sent to parents Thursday afternoon. The email was sent by the school and said that “inappropriate social media posts” were made by one student at around 11:25 am. Pharr […]
myrgv.com

La Joya ISD votes to shutter Kika de la Garza Elementary

La Joya ISD’s board of trustees voted to accept the administration’s recommendation to close and consolidate Kika de la Garza Elementary at their meeting last Wednesday. Martin Muñoz, assistant superintendent for human resources, told the board decreasing enrollment at the campus is contributing to a budget deficit at the district.
LA JOYA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy