Road work continues in Huron County

NORWALK — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Huron County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

U.S. 20 bridge painting — U.S. 20 along the Norwalk Bypass, from Ohio 99 to Cleveland Road, will have single lane closures as needed for bridge painting at structures along the bypass.

CONTINUING IMPACTS

Ohio 61 under the U.S. 20 overpass, between Ohio 162 and U.S. 20 in Norwalk, is closed for bridge painting. The detour route for northbound motorists will be Ohio 61 to Ohio 162, west on Ohio 162 to Ohio 99, north on Ohio 99 to U.S. 20, east on U.S. 20 to Ohio 61, and reverse for southbound motorists. Estimated completion: Monday, June 13, 2022

Estimated completion of bridge painting: October 2022

Ohio 99 culvert replacement — NEW IMPACTS — Ohio 99, just south of Egypt Road, will close Monday, June 6 for a culvert replacement. The detour route for northbound motorists will be Ohio 99 to Ohio 103, east on Ohio 103 to Ohio 61, north on Ohio 61 to Ohio 162, west on Ohio 162 to Ohio 99, and reverse for southbound motorists. Estimated completion: Friday, June 17, 2022

Ohio 162 bridge replacement — Ohio 162, between Greenwich Milan Town Line Road and Rome Greenwich Road, is closed for a bridge replacement project. The detour route for eastbound motorists will be Ohio 162 to Ohio 61, south on Ohio 61 to U.S. 224, east on U.S. 224 to U.S. 250, north on U.S. 250 to Ohio 162, and reverse for westbound motorists. Estimated completion: Friday, June 3, 2022