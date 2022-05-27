ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huron County, OH

Road work continues in Huron County

By Norwalk Reflector staff news@norwalkreflector
Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 4 days ago

NORWALK — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Huron County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

U.S. 20 bridge painting — U.S. 20 along the Norwalk Bypass, from Ohio 99 to Cleveland Road, will have single lane closures as needed for bridge painting at structures along the bypass.

CONTINUING IMPACTS

Ohio 61 under the U.S. 20 overpass, between Ohio 162 and U.S. 20 in Norwalk, is closed for bridge painting. The detour route for northbound motorists will be Ohio 61 to Ohio 162, west on Ohio 162 to Ohio 99, north on Ohio 99 to U.S. 20, east on U.S. 20 to Ohio 61, and reverse for southbound motorists. Estimated completion: Monday, June 13, 2022

Estimated completion of bridge painting: October 2022

Ohio 99 culvert replacement — NEW IMPACTS — Ohio 99, just south of Egypt Road, will close Monday, June 6 for a culvert replacement. The detour route for northbound motorists will be Ohio 99 to Ohio 103, east on Ohio 103 to Ohio 61, north on Ohio 61 to Ohio 162, west on Ohio 162 to Ohio 99, and reverse for southbound motorists. Estimated completion: Friday, June 17, 2022

Ohio 162 bridge replacement — Ohio 162, between Greenwich Milan Town Line Road and Rome Greenwich Road, is closed for a bridge replacement project. The detour route for eastbound motorists will be Ohio 162 to Ohio 61, south on Ohio 61 to U.S. 224, east on U.S. 224 to U.S. 250, north on U.S. 250 to Ohio 162, and reverse for westbound motorists. Estimated completion: Friday, June 3, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
whbc.com

Regula: Route 30 Extension Project Facing Important Deadlines

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Over the next few months, we expect to learn whether it will be “sink or swim” for the $100 million Route 30 freeway extension project from Canton to Route 44 in Osnaburg Township. Having received an $18 million federal BUILD...
CANTON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio officers rescue two fawns after mother killed on I-70

Two Ohio officers rescued two orphaned fawns after their mother died on I-70. Highway Patrolman Stan Bittenger & Sgt. Tom DeVaul is seen taking care of the fawns in the picture below. Sgt. DeVaul is taking the fawns to an animal rehab near Zanesville. The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office says one buck and one doe […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenwich, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Huron County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Traffic
County
Huron County, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Norwalk, OH
Government
City
Norwalk, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland drivers relieved after bridge construction finally wraps up

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After more than a year, a construction project on a Madison Avenue bridge has finally ended, several weeks ahead of schedule. “That story you did seemed to have worked, because now it is completely open, thank you very much,” said driver Larry Hummel. Hummel called...
CLEVELAND, OH
wlen.com

Body of Drowned Ohio Man Found Monday Afternoon in Devil’s Lake

Manitou Beach, MI – The body of the Ohio man who drowned in Devil’s Lake this weekend has been recovered. At just after 5pm Monday afternoon, divers were able to locate and remove 39 year old Thomas O’Leary from the lake. Lenawee County Sheriff’s Deputies said that he was part of a group of two families from Sylvania who rented a cottage on the lake for the weekend.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
TheHorse.com

EHM Case Confirmed in Ohio

On May 27 the Ohio State Department of Agriculture reported one case of equine herpesvirus myeloencephalopathy—the virus’ neurologic form—in Wayne County, Ohio. Fifteen horses were exposed, and the EHV-positive horse is under official quarantine. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from...
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Work#Urban Construction#Ohio 162#U S 20#Ohio 61
wtuz.com

State Route Closure Upcoming Outside Mineral City

Nick McWilliams reporting – Starting at the beginning of June, a well-traveled stretch of Stage Route 800 will close for more than two months. The major rehabilitation project will shutter the state route for at least 75 days to start things. Ohio Department of Transportation District 11 Public Information...
MINERAL CITY, OH
wlen.com

Ohio Man Drowns in Devil’s Lake; Search to Continue Monday

Manitou Beach, MI – Dive teams and other first responders searched Devil’s Lake for about six hours on Sunday, looking for a man who fell off of a recreational tube and never came back to the surface. The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office reports that two families from Sylvania,...
SYLVANIA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
The Lima News

Woman-owned asphalt business paves new trail

OTTAWA — Asphalt contracting is not a business that has traditionally been considered a woman’s role. But Michelle Harpe isn’t letting that slow her down. She says a lot of people wonder why a woman is in this business. “It does bother me, but it makes you...
OTTAWA, OH
WTOL 11

'The only one in the world' | Norfolk Southern's dual-rail gang heads west through Ohio

SANDUSKY, Ohio — It was a loud and fast-moving sight to see in Sandusky this week, as Norfolk Southern crews worked long days to replace train tracks throughout the city. The company's "dual-rail gang," which is made up of about 80 people, is tasked with replacing the 19,500 miles of N.S.-owned track, improving the structure of the rail system. It is the only group in the world able to replace both rails of the tracks at the same time, according to Connor Spielmaker, spokesperson for Norfolk Southern.
SANDUSKY, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk, OH
1K+
Followers
179
Post
209K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Norwalk Reflector

Comments / 0

Community Policy