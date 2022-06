Blacksburg, Va. -- Three University of Lynchburg baseball players earned spots on D3Baseball.com's all-region teams the website announced Tuesday. Avery Neaves appeared on the first team for the second-straight year, Grayson Thurman also received a first-team nod, and Nick Mattfield garnered third-team accolades. The Hornets put multiple players on all-region teams for the second-consecutive season.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO