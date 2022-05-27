ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Forest Service: Mesquite Heat Wildfire Near Abilene 82% Contained

By Yantis Green
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo LIVE!
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZAl64_0fshehmw00

ABILENE – The Texas Forest Service is reporting Friday that the Mesquite Heat wildfire near Abilene is now 82% contained heading into the Memorial Day weekend.

The Mesquite Heat Fire is now 82% contained. Yesterday, fire behavior remained low despite the return of hot and dry weather. There were small flare ups in the interior and debris piles. Scattered heavy fuels will continue to smolder until consumed. Firefighters patrolled the fire area, extinguished hotspots, and improved containment lines.

Crews again flew an unmanned aircraft system (UAS or drone) equipped with an infrared camera over the fire yesterday. They found hotspots in the interior on the northern and western sides, but they were no threat to containment. An unmanned aircraft system will be used again today to search for hotspots.

Today, fire behavior is expected to remain low inside the fire perimeter, but fire danger will increase today and over the weekend so firefighters will continue to work toward increasing containment. Resources will shift so that more crews will work on the edges of the fire that have not yet been contained. Firefighters will continue to patrol and mop up hotspots in all areas and reinforce existing containment lines.

Name mesquiteheat527.jpg Copyright

Comments / 0

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Bomb Squad Called Into Abilene Neighborhood

ABILENE, TX – The Abilene Bomb squad was called into an incident on Tuesday afternoon in North Abilene. According to the Abilene Police Department, on May 31, a large portion of an Abilene neighborhood was evacuated due to an "incident." "APD working an incident in 1300 Blk of Green St. In North Abilene. Streets in that area are being blocked as a precaution. Avoid the area," stated the tweet.
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Boat Capsizes at Lake Nasworthy

SAN ANGELO, TX – Multiple emergency personnel were called out to Lake Nasworthy on Sunday afternoon after a boat capsized near the bridge. According to reporters on scene, on May 29 at around 6:30 p.m., officers with the San Angelo Police Department, along with San Angelo Fire Department paramedics and firefighters, were dispatched to Lake Nasworthy near the Knickerbocker Road Veterans Memorial Bridge for the report of a capsized boat. Here's a video from the scene:
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Tom Green County Commissioners Ban All Outdoor Burning Again

SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County Commissioners Tuesday morning unanimously voted to ban outdoor burning again after six days of allowing residents to burn trash and brush. According to County Judge Steve Floyd's office, the burn ban became effective immediately during the Commissioners Court meeting Tuesday morning. The Texas...
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Containment#Weather#The Texas Forest Service#The Mesquite Heat Fire#Uas
San Angelo LIVE!

Devastating Mesquite Heat Fire Now Mostly Under Control

ABILENE – The devastating Mesquite Heat wildfire south of Abilene is now 74% contained according to information released Thursday by the Lone Star State Incident Management Team of the Texas Forest Service.   In a social media post, the TFS related that containment of the Mesquite Heat Fire increased to 74 percent thanks to ongoing firefighter efforts. Night operations patrolled the area again last night with no concerns. That was the final night shift for this fire unless the situation changes significantly. Firefighters put water on debris piles that were exhibiting some smoke yesterday.…
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Heat Advisory Issued for the Concho Valley Sunday

SAN ANGELO – Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in San Angelo issued a Heat Advisory again for Sunday as temperatures again reach over 100 degrees with gusty southwest winds and very low humidity. Like Saturday, the oppressive heat will combine with low atmospheric moisture and gusty winds...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

WATCH: Memorial Day Celebrations Underway at Lake Nasworthy

SAN ANGELO – The Memorial Day weekend is traditionally a busy one as the unofficial start to summer kicks off at the parks around Lake Nasworthy in San Angelo. San Angelo area residents are normally joined by people from around West Texas who come to San Angelo to enjoy the lake, the parks and the outdoors.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Gov. Abbott Marks Memorial Day in Longview

LONGVIEW – Governor Greg Abbott delivered the keynote address at the 'A Day of Thanks and Remembrance' Memorial Day event at Teague Park in Longview Monday. Addressing a packed crowd of families, law enforcement, and veterans, the Governor honored the men and women who have died in service to the United States and reminded Texans of the tremendous gratitude all Americans owe to those who sacrificed their lives in the name of freedom.
LONGVIEW, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Benefit Set Up to Help San Angelo Toddler with Leukemia

SAN ANGELO – A benefit fundraiser has been set up to help a San Angelo family whose two year old is suffering from Leukemia. Hensley Bannert of San Angelo was diagnosed in Mar. 2022 with Leukemia. Since then her family has faced the hardships that comes along with the mental and financial battle.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Memorial Day Weekend Crash Kills One in Tom Green County

SAN ANGELO, TX – One person was killed on Friday night in a crash in northern Tom Green County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on May 27 at around 7:51 p.m., troopers with Texas DPS were dispatched to the intersection of FM 2105 and Rust Rd. for the report of major crash.
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

COSA: Busy Portion of Rio Concho Drive Closed Friday

SAN ANGELO – Road construction will close a portion of Rio Concho Dr. from the Concho River bridge to the McNease Convention Center Friday.   According to information from the City of San Angelo, beginning at 8 a.m., Friday, May 27, the intersection of Rio Concho Drive and South Magdalen Street, near Firefighter’s Memorial City Park, will be closed due to roadwork occurring on Rio Concho Drive. The intersection will reopen at 6 p.m. on May 27. A detour will be available to motorists by traveling on South Oakes Street to Allen Street and then to Surber Drive to access the east portion of Rio…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Second Gunshot Victim Assumed in College Hills Shooting Investigation

SAN ANGELO, TX – More details have been released on the shooting that occurred this past Wednesday in a College Hills neighborhood. The case has expanded to two shooting victims allegedly shot by Paul Zipper, 52. According to court documents, on May 25, 2022, officers with the San Angelo...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

TPWD: Clean Your Boat to Stop the Spread of Invasive Species Memorial Day Weekend

AUSTIN — With Memorial Day and summertime quickly approaching, Texans will be getting out on the water. Now more than ever, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) urges boaters and paddlers who enjoy water recreation this summer to do their part to fight back against aquatic invasive species that threaten Texas lakes. “Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial kick-off to boating season in Texas, and while we want everyone to have a great time, we also want them to avoid giving free rides to invasive species and helping them travel to new lakes,” said Brian Van Zee, TPWD Inland Fisheries…
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Memorial Day Weekend Booking Report Filled with Aggravated Assault Arrests

SAN ANGELO, TX – 53 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over Memorial Day Weekend. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 53 arrests on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday including the following:…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Large Hail & Possible Tornadoes Hit the Concho Valley

SAN ANGELO – Severe thunderstorms blew up over the Concho Valley Tuesday afternoon raining hail stones as big as your fist and inundating some area with several inches of rain.  The thunderstorms were part of a cold front that made its way across West Texas Tuesday afternoon causing meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in San Angelo to issue several severe thunderstorm and flood warnings across the region.   Residents shared images of large hail and a video of a possible tornado in Dove Creek Tuesday afternoon.  No widespread damage has been reported as of Wednesday…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo, TX
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, events, jobs, and opinion from San Angelo and the rest of west central Texas.

 https://sanangelolive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy