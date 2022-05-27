Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers Out in Force for Memorial Day Weekend

SAN ANGELO – The Texas Department of Public Safety on Thursday reminded travelers that they will be out in force this Memorial Day weekend.

DPS Sgt. Justin Baker made the announcement on the TxDOT San Angelo Twitter on May 27. Watch the statement below.

Author TxDOTSanAngelo

DPS troopers will be focusing on seat belt usage during the"Click it or ticket" campaign. According to TxDOT of the 18 fatalities in the San Angelo district this year, 16 of those persons were not wearing a seatbelt.