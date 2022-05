The #4 ranked Fishers Tigers Varsity Baseball team (22-7/12-2) found themselves in a 3-0 hole after the 1st inning but answered right back with 3 runs in the top of the 2nd to tie the score and eventually defeat the Carmel Greyhounds 5-3 in the Noblesville Sectional Semi-Final. The Tigers...

NOBLESVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO