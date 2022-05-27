Federal judges set second primary, impose 'unconstitutional' maps

COLUMBUS — A divided federal three-judge panel on Friday followed through with its promise to intervene in the months-long impasse over state legislative maps, setting Aug. 2 as the date for Ohio’s second primary and imposing a set of maps twice declared unconstitutional by the state Supreme Court.

“We must presume state actors will work together to reach homegrown solutions,” said U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Amul R. Thapr, a Republican. “And if they fail, then it is up to the voters to punish them if they so choose.

“Guided by these principles, our prior opinion announced that we would impose Map 3 on May 28 unless Ohio came up with another solution by then,” he wrote. “We recognized from the outset that choosing a remedy would be challenging. And between the standoff among state officials and the delay in getting the case, our options were limited. So we chose the best of our bad options.”

The sole dissenter and Democrat — U.S. District Court Chief Judge Algenon Marbley — countered that the majority set the stage for this outcome when it signaled its intent in April.

“If there was any hope of the Commission fulfilling its constitutional duty, this federal panel quashed it,” he wrote. “Like I predicted, ‘state actors [were] led to believe that there is no urgency to reach their own solution....’”

The panel proceeded with its order despite a last-minute motion from plaintiffs challenging the Republican-drawn maps urging it to wait instead until June 6 to give the 5-2 Republican-majority Ohio Redistricting Commission one last chance to pass constitutional maps for 99 Ohio House of Representatives and 33 Ohio Senate districts.

In its latest ruling this week again striking down the maps as overly partisan, the Ohio Supreme Court gave the commission until 9 a.m. to file new maps that would meet constitutional muster.

“The [federal court] majority’s April opinion assured the Commission that if it simply waited another month, the panel would enable it to circumvent the Ohio Supreme Court and realize a map with the desired partisan favoritism,” Judge Marbley said. “The Commission took the invitation. I still harbor grave concerns about the ‘perverse incentives’ that will hang over the 2024 redistricting cycle too, now that ‘the Commission has learned that it is beyond reproach.’”

In their April decision, the federal judges warned they would intervene if the impasse continued to the point that it endangered Ohioans' constitutional right to be able to vote on state legislative races. It gave advance warning of what the election date would be and that it would impose the third set of maps twice approved by the commission and twice struck down by the state high court.

In urging the federal court to wait another week, the American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio, acting as attorney for the voting-rights groups, said, “The court's belief that the majority commissioners intended to maintain even a basic degree of fidelity to their roles as public servants, through surely an understandable expectation of elected officials, has proven to be sadly mistaken.

“Despite being afforded ample time to enact a new plan, the Ohio Redistricting Commission made no effort to adopt any plan other than the unconstitutional third plan — and that at the last possible minute,” it said.

The bipartisan state Supreme Court majority has invalidated five sets of maps the commission sent it, two of which had been submitted twice in identical form. The court has said the maps stack the electoral deck for Republicans, who currently hold majorities of 54-35 in the House and 25-8 in the Senate.

The third set of maps purported to potentially reduce those margins to 54-45 and 18-15, respectively, in general line with how Ohioans have voted over the last decade. But the high court found that too many districts carved out by Republicans as “Democratic-leaning” were actually toss-ups while Republican districts had more comfortable margins.

The commission consists of five Republicans and two Democrats. The majority has insisted that the third set of maps is the only set that can be implemented at this late date and still preserve a second primary election Aug. 2. That is because most county boards of elections had already programmed that set into their systems before the latest set was struck down.

The federal judges, acting on a lawsuit brought by several Republican voters, cited that factor when they unanimously set their Saturday drop-dead date. The panel broke upon party lines, however, when selecting which map to impose. The Democrat wanted to impose the set drawn by two independent map-making experts the commission hired at a cost approaching $100,000, a set the Republican commissioners rejected.